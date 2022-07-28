EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

At the end of 2015, while dozens of world leaders signed the Paris Agreement, Valerio Rojas, a fisherman from Untavi, in the Bolivian highlands, was looking for transportation to reach the capital of his department, Oruro. He wanted to warn that the lake on which his community lived had disappeared. The phenomenon, which experts attributed to a mixture of a natural cycle with the effects of climate change and the hand of man, had caused 80% of its neighbors to migrate, according to what the community leader denounced at the time. Local newspaper. More than 4,000 kilometers away, in a village in Jocotán, in Guatemala’s dry corridor, a farmer named Joaquín Gutiérrez was preparing to migrate to the United States. The change in rainfall patterns was drying out the land that had fed his family for generations, and he had decided to throw in the towel.

Far from the negotiations in the French capital where an agreement was sought to mitigate the effects of climate change with the future in mind, the two men were suffering its effects in the present. Like them, thousands of Latin Americans have spent years having to make decisions to try to adapt to droughts that turn fertile lands into deserts, increasingly powerful hurricanes that displace communities, coasts engulfed by the sea or species that become extinct.

Although the region is responsible for less than 10% of global polluting emissions, it is one of the regions that suffers the most from the effects of global warming. “The contribution is very small and the most important thing is that these emissions do not come from the use of fossil fuels, which is the great debate, but rather from sectors that are very important for the planet and the region, such as agriculture and forestry. , the forestry sector,” explains Alicia Montalvo, manager of Climate Action and Positive Biodiversity at CAF-Development Bank of Latin America. For the expert, there is a “vicious circle” in the region: agriculture is the sector that suffers most from water scarcity and the deterioration of ecosystems, but climate change is also extending the agricultural frontier, which generates more emissions derived from from cutting down forests or from methane, in the case of livestock.

In addition, he points out, the effects of global warming intersect with economic vulnerability in the most unequal region of the planet. “We cannot deny that, in the face of the natural disasters that are occurring more frequently, the infrastructures are not prepared and the people do not have the resources to face them,” acknowledges Montalvo. That was the case of the family of Valerio Rojas. More than six years after the fisherman reported the disappearance of Lake Poopó, a good rainy season has returned the water to its basins, but not the fish on which they lived. He migrated and found work as a worker, according to his wife Cristina Mamani, who had to go to another city to earn a living selling used clothing.

The fate of Joaquín Gutiérrez in Guatemala was diametrically opposed, and the contrast between the two cases illuminates the difference that the existence of alternatives can make in the face of the effects of the environmental crisis. The farmer was unable to migrate to the United States, but he was able to access an aid program to adapt his crops to climate change. Thanks to techniques for adapting soils and crops to retain moisture, he has turned his almost desert land into a garden full of plants and fruit trees, in addition to traditional grains such as corn and beans. Now it is an example for his neighbors and a sign that mitigation is possible even in the most adverse conditions.

Biodiversity and natural resources will be key in Latin America’s ability to reverse the effects of climate change. Alicia Montalvo recalls that the region has almost 60% of the world’s primary forests —those that have not been reforested— that have the capacity to absorb 104 gigatons of carbon, twice the annual global emissions. For the CAF official, the Latin American and Caribbean green power has not yet been valued in the international debate. In this paradigm shift, she also proposes to focus on issues such as the blue economy —the capacity of corals and mangroves to absorb carbon— or the enhancement of marine and coastal ecosystems for sustainable tourism.

On the coast of Ecuador, one of the most biodiverse countries in the world, works Cristian Intriago, a 25-year-old man who leads a project for the conservation and monitoring of turtle nests in Puerto Cabuyal. Four of the five species of these animals that transit Latin America arrive there, most of them at risk of extinction. His job: to involve future generations in the task of conserving and reducing the threats to which they are subjected. South of Mexico City, beekeeper Sandra Corales is carrying out a similar mission to recover bees, essential for the ecosystem but increasingly cornered by the intensive use of agrochemicals. She also dedicates part of her effort to raising awareness among the youngest, but she works in the present tense, because it is possible to make changes from now on.

These stories correspond to the launch of ‘From ground zero’, a series in which Latin Americans tell first-hand how climate change affects them and how they try to adapt to it.