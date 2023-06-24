The Olympic flame for the Paris 2024 Games will pass through 64 departments, including five abroad, and 400 cities for 68 days before the cauldron is lit in Paris. The tour will start in Olympia, Greece, on April 18 and within French territory, the route will leave Marseille on May 8.

From Mont Saint Michel to the French Caribbean and the Palace of Versailles. The Olympic flame of the 2024 Paris Games will cross 400 locations and 64 French territories, starting on May 8 next year. A long journey revealed by the organizers this June 23.

The torch will be lit at Olympia, in Greece. It will then be taken by ship to the southern French port of Marseille on May 8, passing through multiple cities before arriving in the French capital on July 26 for the opening ceremony.

“Paris 2024 is the largest collective project in our history (…) The torch relay plays an important role because it has the ability to touch many people,” said the president of the organizing committee, Tony Estanguet.

Press conference for the inauguration of the Paris 2024 Olympic flame relay route, at the Sorbonne University in Paris, on Friday, June 23, 2023. © AP/Christophe Ena

After leaving Marseille, the torch will tour heritage sites including the imposing Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy and the 2,500-year-old medieval city of Carcassonne. You will also tour the famous red wine vineyards of Saint-Émilion and the white wine vines of Chablis.

“These are the Games of the country (…) Paris belongs to the whole country,” stressed the mayoress of the nation’s capital, Anne Hidalgo, citing the French author Víctor Hugo.

The program comes after a tense week for the organizers after the police raided the headquarters of the committee in charge of the event, known as Cojo, and the offices of Solideo, the body in charge of the Olympic construction works.

In addition, last Wednesday, June 21, another inspection of Kenero, a Paris-based consultancy specialized in sports, was registered and the authorities raided the house of the executive director of the Paris 2024 Games, Etienne Thobois.

The raids are part of the investigations by the French National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) into the contracts awarded for the Olympic Games.

possible interruption

The torch will be lit in the traditional way in Olympia on April 16 and then carried to Marseilles on the three-masted ship Belem.

Mindful of the chaos that surrounded the last time the torch relay was held in France, in 2008, for the Beijing Summer Games, due to protests denouncing China’s treatment of Tibet, this time there will be a strong security presence.

“We know that certain groups and activists will try something,” a source close to the organizers told AFP.

“Extinction Rebellion or who knows what organization is going to throw things at the Torch, or block the route,” he added, referring to environmental activists.

However, the protesters may have more trouble disrupting the relay at sea, as they face a second boat trip in a trimaran captained by 2016-2017 Vendée Globe winner Armel Le Cleac’h.

The 46-year-old sea lion, nicknamed ‘The Jackal’, will captain a crew that will take up the Brest torch in Brittany on a week-long voyage to Guadeloupe and then on to Martinique.

“For me it is a moment of great pride, an honor and a great responsibility,” said Le Cleac’h.

France prepares a security device

The local Police forces responsible for each section of the relay will help to ensure order. Agents will escort and protect the flame with a security bubble around the torch and its bearer.

A team of eight called “Les Gardiens de la Flamme” or The Keepers of the Flame have been carefully selected to ensure that the flame remains constantly burning. They were selected from among the police and military forces after an internal competition.

FILE-Japanese Olympians Tadahiro Nomura and Saori Yoshida light the Olympic flame before Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games President Yoshiro Mori in Matsushima, Japan on March 20, 2020. © Issei Kato/Reuters

The Paris Games will take place from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics that will take place between August 28 and September 8.

The flame of the Paralympic Games will be lit in the British town of Stoke Mandeville and will be carried by 1,000 people.

