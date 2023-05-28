In 1963, Philip K. Dick invented, for the radioactive playful future of his very curious The Titan Players, a sympathetic car guy. This is one of the lesser known galactic-paranoid satires by Philip K. Dick, in which reality unfolds. It has an apparently fascinating version – here the thing has to do with some strange intergalactic card games – that hides a horrifying truth. In the case of The Titan Players, what is actually happening is that there are hardly any human beings left, no matter how much they believe that they are still everywhere. Titan’s creatures are posing as them. The virtuality of everything that Philip K. Dick wrote, the unreliability of reality, described not only his main characteristic —he had suffered from paranoia since childhood—, but also the soul of a world divided in two, the world divided in two of the time, which imposed a very different reality on each of its parts. Aha, the Cold War. The fact that his literature is considered visionary today has to do with the way in which that world is mirrored in the polarized and unstable contemporary present. Apparent micro-realities, fake news, control in the hands of an entity not necessarily political, not even of this world: the Martian anticipating the algorithm. And how does the comprehensive car fit into all that?

All dystopia, all speculative science fiction, is projected into the future to test, in an environment in which everything is controllable by the author, what does not work, or terrifies, in the present. Thus, as Margaret Atwood always says: the future is nothing more than another world in which everything is possible and in which it is not reality that rules, but you, the one who writes.

The change that has taken place since the time when technology was seen as something that could, if not save us, then make our lives more comfortable, has to do with what was happening in the world at the time when technology work in question was being conceived. So while Dick doubted what he saw because, ideologically, society was an overlapping of layers, he couldn’t help but anticipate that the machines were going to relieve us of some kind of weight and, at the same time, suffer with us. The car that takes Mr. Garden home on the front page of The Titan Players not only does it fly—here is something that science fiction has stopped talking about in recent times: flying cars—but it understands it. She understands that he’s had too much to drink, and since she wants him to get home safely, she agrees to drive for him. Of course, the car speaks. She addresses him most politely.

A scene from the movie ‘Fahrenheit 451’, based on the dystopian fable published in 1953 by Ray Bradbury. Universal (Getty Images)

That in the so-called golden age of science fiction, which began in the 1940s and lasted until practically the turnaround of the 1970s, what was written —nothing had yet dethroned the novel as a reflection of the world— had something of sense of wonderThat is, he celebrated scientific achievements and the only thing he feared from them was their use, said a lot about what was happening. Appliances were making things easier, and who wouldn’t want to imagine how all that progress could make things even easier in the not too distant future? Of course, there were those who feared, like Ray Bradbury, that gadgets like television would eat away at our brains. His Fahrenheit 451 has both a bibliophile apocalypse and a premonition regarding what the screens could end up replacing. There is a moment in the novel that he plagiarized, or paid homage to, Return to the future, the Robert Zemeckis film that collected all the illusory clichés of that well-intentioned perfect future: television talks to the viewer, and it is not housed in the wall, it is the wall itself. Bradbury went further and imagined that this television, and what you saw on it, replaced your life and your family, and was your own world. Wasn’t it a virtual proto-life?

The writers of the time, beginning with Isaac Asimov, the inventor of the robot, and the ethics of the same, its famous rules —the human being still believing that he could contain progress— had seen how Jules Verne had imagined things and those things had come true, and they wanted to do the same. Verne had imagined man stepping on the Moon, and hadn’t he wished humanity could do it and had set out to achieve it after reading it? Thus, Bradbury imagined that we were arriving on Mars in Crónicas marcianas, but the triumphalism of the feat, in his case, alerted both to the alienation of the New World —that which was coming in the fifties, turbocapitalism—, and of what tricky of that kind of power—the power to invade a planet—invoking the ghost of colonialism. At that time, it would seem, they still believed in politics, or in some sense of duty, in a command capable of the worst that could, however, choose to do good. Today that has completely changed. A philosophical parable like the dispossessedby Ursula K. Le Guin, would not make any sense today, when the totalitarianism of the market has abolished not only the possibility of any ideology —or the choice of something else—, but also the very idea of ​​a management that escapes the logic of the strongest

That the future is seen today from the genre as something withered, without hope and without, of course, nobody at the wheel —every idea of ​​politics in contemporary dystopian fiction, from Cory Doctorow’s novels to the chapters of Black Mirror, in the hands of the algorithm, in the hands of the data— is nothing more than influencing what is going wrong in the present. What includes, and first of all, the climate and the end of civilization as we know it. The value of a phenomenon like The Last of Us —which, let us not forget, was a video game before television, it was interactive fiction, the one that is taking charge of that not so distant future better and earlier, or how to explain the success of The Horizon when describing a retro-future that is absolutely unreasonable, since we saw it during the pandemic, during our absence from the world, in which cities are ruins on which wildlife opens, again, way?— is precisely that. Extending the effect of Road, by Cormac McCarthy, and including the climatic disaster that Kim Stanley Robinson’s novels anticipate. Although it would seem that Robinson is still excessively optimistic: he places the migrations towards the north due to the unbearable life in the desert south of the Earth from 2140. That does in New York 2140. And it goes further still 2312the novel that earned him the Nebula Award.

Image from the film ‘Ready Player One’, directed by Steven Spielberg in 2018, based on the novel of the same name published by Ernest Cline seven years earlier. COLLECTION CHRISTOPHEL © Warner Bros (Contact) (- / ContactPhoto)

But it is unusual for contemporary speculative fiction to stray so far in time. The future is so close today that sometimes it is not even the future—in The Last of Us is a frightful present -, and the technological has ceased to be celebrated: it is presented as a kind of placebo, a weapon of mass distraction that avoids contemplating how everything collapses – as in Ready Player Oneby Ernest Cline—and maintain the illusion of some kind of micro-order to taste—the one that occurs in every opinion bubble: The circleby Dave Eggers.

There is guilt in the adult who knows that he is not leaving anything to the child who is growing up, or has already done so —and there he turns to the visionary of The Road or, above all, The Last of Us—and a sensation, extremely powerful and with the aspect of the abyss, of the end of the party. Hence JG Ballard – who thought about everything, including climate change, in novels like the submerged world— be the writer who best represents both the present and the future imagined from the present. His literature is an ode to the very idea of ​​the end of the party, marked as he was by, first, a house with countless servants —his father was a renowned diplomat—; then, a concentration camp when Shanghai was occupied by the Japanese during World War II, and, later, the unexpected death of his wife —still young— during a vacation in Alicante, which left him in charge of their three children, then still just a few children. All the destruction that Ballard’s literature contains explains, in some way, the present. We had too much, we were happy and there is nothing left. Philip K. Dick’s sympathetic car is not going to offer to take you home, because there is no place where you can feel safe and sound in that immediate future.