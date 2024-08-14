Smart Farming, From Data to Plate

Artificial intelligence is best known for language processing. But it also has the potential to improve productivity in a range of sectors, including agriculture.. Using sophisticated algorithms and machine learning, AI is providing solutions to some of the most pressing problems in modern agriculture, transforming traditional practices into highly efficient, data-driven operations.

Despite its merit in feeding an ever-increasing world population, Modern agriculture faces significant challenges due to the intensive use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides and dependence on manual labor, such as weeding. The widespread and non-specific use of fertilizers and pesticides not only damages the environment, but also increases the costs of agriculture. In the EU, for example, the goal is to reduce pesticide use by 50% by 2030. Further complicating farmers’ ability to sustain their operations is the shortage and rising cost of labor, a key component of traditional agriculture. Studies show that the agricultural sector has lost 2.5 million workers across the EU in the last decade. This combination of issues requires innovative solutions that optimize the use of resources and minimize environmental impact.

Innovative companies have invested in artificial intelligence and precision farming techniques. These companies have integrated themachine learning, advanced sensors and data analytics in their farm equipment and in management systems, significantly improving productivity. The introduction of the Global Positioning System (GPS) at the beginning of the century has led to significant technological advances in precision agriculture, enabling, for example, the use of autonomous machines that work in the field without the need for a driver. Technologies can spread rapidly. Depending on the region, more than half and up to 90% of the cultivated area is cultivated with self-guided systems.

Combined with advanced sensors and machine learning algorithms, Artificial intelligence enables precise and timely application of fertilizers and pesticides. Crops receive the exact amount of nutrients and protection they need, minimizing waste and environmental impact. AI also has the potential to improve foods, which are critical to human health. An interesting example is a large raw material producer partnering with a food technology company to develop new “microbiome” ingredients that are designed to improve consumers’ immune systems.

AI also offers a viable alternative to manual labor. Autonomous machines equipped with AI can take over many tasks traditionally performed by human workers, such as planting, harvesting, and weeding.

Many studies have confirmed the role of agricultural technology as an unprecedented opportunity for transformative change along the agricultural value chain. New research on the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture has revealed a two-times more efficient use of water, a significant reduction in pesticide use, and an improvement of up to 25% in crop yields. These results highlight the potential of the technology and the exciting opportunities for investors in companies developing sustainable technologies for agriculture.