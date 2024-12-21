From Goya to the podcast: Irene Escolar changes the spotlight for the microphone in ‘The Magic Bullet’

Irene Escolar pointed out ways from a young age to dedicate herself to the world of acting. As she herself explains, her first papers They were none other than imitating the people around them: “The pharmacist, the doctor, my teacher… I wanted to be all those people that I saw and admired, that awakened something in me,” he remembers.

Something as simple as soaking up what he saw in his surroundings was the starting signal for everything that was to come—which is a lot. In more than two decades of career she had explored all possible scenarios as an actress; or at least, that’s what it seemed like. Cinema, with films like An autumn without Berlinthe theater, with works as notable as The public and television series, such as Tell me who I am.

But he still had a pending thorn: to stand in front of a microphone and perform with just his voice, through a sound fiction. The actress was able to fulfill her dream this year with the premiere of The magic bulleta sound fiction that combines thriller with touches of humor and revolves around conspiracy theories, which has six chapters. It has been the cherry on top of a “very nice” 2024, in which she has felt “very lucky” for this and other projects such as The long shadows either The lawyers.

Changes are always scary and, despite it being a project that he particularly wanted, there were issues that he was not completely clear about before starting. “One of the fears I had was that it would sound fake,” he admits.

That doubt was immediately dispelled, upon seeing that both she and the rest of the leading cast of The magic bullet They recorded the scenes together. “Here is something very fun: you do the scenes with your companions. We all have a microphone, but you have your colleagues in front of you. Things can be very alive too, and magical things happen, and you have fun. For me, above all, it has been a very fun experience, very enjoyable to do,” he explains. But Escolar’s fear was logical, since most fiction podcasts follow another recording method by using a single booth that each of the performers pass through individually.

Cast of ‘The Magic Bullet’

His feeling of relief was no wonder considering the rest of the names that have accompanied him in this adventure. Both Roberto Álamo and Silvia Abascal were familiar faces to her. They were both Escolar’s coworkers on previous projects, and this new beginning was the perfect excuse to meet again. For his part, Carlos Peguer was the only one with whom the actress had not previously worked. However, Escolar declares himself a listener to his podcast, The posh and the quinqui, and I wanted to share this experience with him. “He has a sense of humor and innate grace,” he says.

Although in a sound fiction there is no visible facesthey are not the audible voices the only important ones. The magic bullet has been led by Álvaro de Cózar, creative director and co-founder of Summer Story, the production company at the forefront of this story together with Repsol. Both he and Josefina Rozenwasser, the project’s sound designer, have been present throughout the recording, giving advice and instructions to the actors, something that Escolar values ​​very positively.





‘Fake news’, suspense and humor in ‘The Magic Bullet’

The plot of The magic bullet, revolves around Marta Barriuso, a journalist with a sixth sense to detect the lies that are published, who is recruited by an anti-hoax unit that combats misinformation. His life changes radically when he comes across an old conspiracy theory: “energy companies have hidden that waste can become renewable fuel”. What begins as a professional investigation soon turns into a whirlwind of scientist disappearances, destroyed reports, and a web of secrets that leads him to suspect his own bosses and his inner circle.

Along with her, Teresa, her best friend (Silvia Abascal), José Luis, a perceptive civil guard (Roberto Álamo), Carlos, the intern on her team (Carlos Peguer), and even Orson, her dog will be part of this story — played by Carlota, Rozenwasser’s dog, through recordings of walks, reactions to food, sighs or barking.

The story, now available on platforms such as Spotify, analyzes the rise of conspiracies and hoaxes from humor and suspense, and its fresh and dynamic tone makes the listener hooked to the plot but, at the same time, have fun and reflect.