From the triumph of soups to savory cocktails: here are the food trends of 2024

With the year coming to an end after dinner and toasts on December 31st, the New York Times – reports the Red shrimp, tells that in the future 2024 they are waiting for us gastronomic cocktails, snacks and artificial intelligence.

Food trend 2024, food as an experience at a reasonable price

Andrew Freemanpresident of AF & Co., a San Francisco consultancy that publishes a report on food and hospitality trends in collaboration with the brand and marketing company Carbonates, regarding 2024 he said that “There is this desire for audacity, maximalism, but with the discriminating factor that whatever the amount spent”. Customers are increasingly knowledgeable and knowledgeable and are looking for quality ingredients, but also a fair price, “especially the Generation Zwhich is emerging as a collection of sensitive and prudent chefs and customers who want Sure rewards wrapped in adventure» writes Severson. Luxury will no longer be synonymous with expensive or rare ingredients, but will be about the quality of a product “that will make life easier, more interesting and fun”.

READ ALSO: How to recycle leftover panettone: 13 recipes recommended by chefs

Food trend 2024 between snacks, buckwheat and artificial intelligence

It looks like the new year will be all about small, delicious bites. “Snacks will become a new trend,” said Claire Lancaster, of WGSN, a global trend forecasting company. Small cultural culinary vehicles, snacks could be an easier way to try new cuisines. “It will be the year of buckwheat,” said Cathy Strange, Whole Foods Market food culture ambassador. Already now in New York, the cereal is used to make hot chocolate more inviting or as an ingredient for crunchy breadings. For the climate and health conscious, buckwheat is an excellent cover crop and rich in protein and fiber. All with a view to having minimally processed food with clear and illustrative labeling of the ingredients. A mention of technology and specifically ofartificial intelligence. However, it should not be understood as a replacement of man with machine in the preparation of dishes, but as a further implementation of technology in the catering service. AI could lead to one reduction of food waste in large kitchens and a improvement of techniques of precision agriculture.

Or, it could allow a waiter to simply converse with a guest and send the order enriched with information about the customer's preferences to the kitchen via a headset, says Simon de Montfort Walker, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Food and Beverage & Central Industry Solutions.

Food trend 2024, flavored water and “savory” cocktails

Water will be increasingly protagonist. If videos of people adding syrups and flavorings to large glasses are very popular on social networks like Tik Tok, there are more and more water sommelier, but also the technologies that record hydration levels. Consumers are also looking for food and drinks that require less water to grow with a view to environmental protection and climate change.

From water we then move on to cocktail which 2024 will interpret in new gastronomic drinks that recall savory table preparations. Like theespresso martiniThe caprese martinior the Thai beef salad drink from the Savory Project in Hong Kong, or the Everything Everywhere cocktail with smoked salmon infused gin, vermouth and caper brine accented with everything bagel spice from the Anvil Pub and Grill, in Birmingham.

The dish of the year

The soup. Yes, for the New York Times, this is the dish that will best find a special place in kitchens and on the tables of the new year. “For cooks, it's a low-risk, indulgent way to experiment with new flavors and ingredients. Soup cconsume vegetables that might otherwise be thrown away. It's also an easy way to immerse yourself in the growing popularity of food from Cambodia, Singapore and Indonesia,” writes Kim Severson, in agreement with trend spotters Specialty Food Association that feature more soup mixes and soup starters on grocery shelves. «Soup is the perfect vehicle for a number of 2024 food trends” concludes Severson.

Subscribe to the newsletter

