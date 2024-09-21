Amazon’s decision to end remote work is an exception in the world of big technology, whether in Spain or around the world, given that the same personnel policy applies in any territory. From Google to Microsoft, via Apple and Meta, no other company has asked its office staff to return to the offices five days a week, as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy did on Monday through a letter to his employees in which he also took the opportunity to announce measures to reduce the number of managers in order to reduce bureaucracy. However, most technology multinationals maintain a hybrid system with two or three days of remote work.

Microsoft, for example, has long been the most flexible. Teleworking was the norm before the pandemic and remains in force. The company assures that the human resources team does not impose the number or specific days that employees have to be in the office, according to sources from the firm in Spain. It believes that “there is no model that works for everyone” and is committed to a flexible system in which employees identify what works best based on their role. Microsoft points out that there is both home workers –who do 100% of their work from home- such as flexible workerswhich combine working from home and the office.

At Google, while it is true that the company asked its employees to return to work a minimum of three days a week in 2022, the company never ended teleworking. Google staff, which has around 400 employees in Spain, can work remotely on Mondays and Fridays, but must go to the offices from Tuesday to Thursday, a policy that applies in the same way in all countries, according to the company.

Following the pandemic, Google is also authorising teleworking for those whose roles allow it, as well as mobility to other countries if they can also carry out their work from those territories. The measure was granted as long as the worker himself or his manager saw that it was possible to carry it out.

Following other major technology companies with an office presence in Spain, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook, Messenger Live and Threads, is also keeping its return to the office policy unchanged. From September 2023, the company is asking its employees to be present three days a week.

During the pandemic, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg estimated that up to half of the company could be working remotely in the next decade, after realizing how productive Facebook was with its entire workforce at home throughout 2020.

As for Apple in Spain, it has not made any changes since August 2022, when the company’s top executives established the return of office staff at least three days a week after the pandemic break. From the Apple company’s web platform, Is the position home-based?Apple promotes teleworking as a benefit for its employees.

In Spain, 871 people work in Apple’s corporate offices, according to the company’s latest accounts, which represents 40% of the more than 2,000 employees that the company has in Spain (the rest work in the 11 stores it has throughout the country).

Other technology groups, such as Netflix and Nvidia, have also not announced any new rules on staff attendance at offices in recent months.

In fact, in the United States, Amazon is a real exception today, as only 3% of technology companies with more than 25,000 employees in the Silicon Valley environment have returned to five days of work, according to the software company Flex Index.

The end of teleworking at Amazon will take effect from January 2, 2025 and will affect more than 300,000 workers worldwide. In Spain, 5,000 employees have been called back to the offices five days a week.