September was a very busy month in terms of smartphone launch. But there is a long line of smartphones that are going to be launched in October. Big brands like Poco, Realme, Vivo, Samsung and Motorola will launch their smartphones this month. Apart from this, Google has also talked about launching its Pixel 4A this month.

Moto Razr 5G

The Moto Razr 5G is Motorola’s second foldable smartphone that supports 5G and comes with great specifications. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Moto Razr 5G also has a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. In the US, the Moto Razr 5G is priced at $ 1,399 which is approximately Rs 3 1,03 lakh.

POCO C3

The Poco C3 is expected to feature a Waterdrop notch with a 6.53-inch HD + display. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor which will come with 3GB RAM / 32GB storage and 4GB RAM / 64GB storage. It will work on Android. The phone will be given a 5000 mAh battery which will come with 18 W charging support. It will have a triple camera setup at the back with 13MP primary sensor pair, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. There will be a 5MP sensor for taking selfies on the front.

Realme 7i

Realme has already launched Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India. Now it is bringing Realme 7i to India after making its debut in Indonesia. This is the most affordable phone of Realme 7 series. Realme 7i comes with 6.5-inch HD + display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also has four rear cameras with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung will tease its new phone through a dedicated page on Flipkart. It has also been revealed in the new revelations that the phone will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor that will come with a triple camera setup. The smartphone has a single selfie camera but its details have not been revealed yet. The Galaxy F41 has already confirmed the SAMOLED Infinity-U display. Samsung has also revealed that the Galaxy F41 comes with a 6,000mAh battery. It will also offer a single tech camera feature which is also available on the Galaxy M31S. The smartphone has a rear fingerprint sensor. The color of one variant of the phone will be green.

Vivo V20 series

Information related to the camera of V20 has been shared in which it has been revealed that the phone will have a 44-megapixel front camera and a 64-megapixel rear camera. There is a triple camera setup at the back. It comes in two color options Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody. The Vivo V20 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor. The smartphone will get a 4000 mAh battery that will come with a 33 watt flash charge. Vivo V20 is expected to have Android 11 out-of-the-box with Funtouch OS. It is not yet confirmed whether Vivo V20 flies with Android 11 or it will be given through an update in the future.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a has a 5.8-inch FHD + OLED display with HDR + support and Gorilla Glass 3 at the top. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Pixel 4a comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage. There is only one variant of the phone. On the Pixel 4a, you get a 12.2-megapixel rear camera with dual pixel technology, HDR support, and OIS.