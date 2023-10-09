The curtain rises on the alpine skiing, cross-country, biathlon, snowboarding, skiscross and ski mountaineering seasons. The designer’s new tracksuits return to blue

The appointment, for the second year in a row, is at the Armani Silos in Milan. Outside the 30 degrees of a hot October, inside analysis, dreams and hopes of an alpine skiing team (and not only) that wants to confirm the good things it showed last year, mostly for women. Thus begins the 2024 winter sports season, a season of many World Cups and only one World Cup, that of biathlon.

Protagonists — All the protagonists parade in the center of the arena, from skiing to cross-country, from snowboarding to freestyle, from biathlon to skeleton, for which Fisi president Flavio Roda has hoped for the construction of the new track in Cortina in view of the 2026 Olympics. ” Our athletes have been forced to train abroad for years and for our federation having a track in Italy, although expensive, is essential both for the activity of the current teams and for the athletes who will arrive in the future”. Sofia Goggia always steals the show, with her ideas already clear since the preparation in Argentina: “The general cup? First come the small ones, then the super-G, where I still have to explore my potential.” Grit versus smile is that of Federica Brignone who at 33 has still not lost her drive: “Continuing to win can be difficult, but I feel lucky, I live off my passion. I had a super summer and I really want to start again.” See also Freestyle | Eileen Gu, 18, moved from the United States to China three years ago and gained a reputation as a traitor - sad questions still follow the state's heroes

New suit — The blue trident of alpine skiing is completed by Marta Bassino, already dressed in the new colors chosen by Armani, above all navy blue: “The suits are wonderful, as well as being comfortable they must also be high-performance. We tried them in Argentina, now we’re waiting for the start of the season. I also expect to do well in super-G, I want to confirm the world gold medal”. There is also room for Mattia Casse, the best of the Italians last year in the world cup with three podiums, the speed veteran Dominik Paris and the always awaited Alex Vinatzer. And then Federico Pellegrino for cross-country skiing, Dorothea Wierer and Lisa Vittozzi for biathlon, the freestyle stars Ian Matteoli and 15-year-old Flora Tabanelli, Simone Deromedis for skicross, Dominik Fischnaller for luge, Michela Moioli and Omar Visintin for snowboarding, Giulia Murada for alpine skiing. A nice mix of experience and fresh forces, of tradition and innovation called to give signs of growth in terms of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games. See also F1 | Verstappen: "If Sainz had passed it would have been tough"

Two bets — In the background are two projects for which the federation has placed strong emphasis: the cross-border speed opening of Zermatt and Cervinia, scheduled for 11-12 November (men) and 18-19 (women) and Val Gardena’s candidacy for the World Championships in Alpine skiing in 2029, 59 years after the 1970 edition. The dossier of around 200 pages is on the table of the FIS, which on 4 June 2024 will have to choose between the Italian headquarters, Soldeu (in Andorra) and Narvik (in Norway).

October 9, 2023 (modified October 9, 2023 | 6:54 pm)

