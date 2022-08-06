The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, on August 6 and 9, 1945, inspired devastating monsters like Godzilla and anticipated the dystopian world of ruins and desolation where essential works of Japanese popular culture have been set for decades. Its rough skin resembled the burns of those irradiated by the bombs, and its roar evoked the agonized wail of a badly wounded animal. In its debut in Japanese theaters in 1954, it was called Gojira by merging the Japanese words for gorilla (cap) and whale (Kujira). Directed by Ishiro Honda in 51 days, a record time for a special effects film, it featured an actor clad in a latex costume destroying miniatures of Tokyo and irradiating its terrified inhabitants with his radioactive breath.

Gojira was billed as a hard-selling B-series product to Western audiences for its all-Japanese cast. In the United States, producer Edmund Goldman bought the rights from the Japanese production company Toho and restructured the story around an American protagonist, actor Raymond Burr, in the role of an agency journalist. With the help of extras filmed from behind, Burr dialogues with the characters of the original film and is integrated in key scenes as a timely observer.

The American version, which was titled Godzilla, the king of the monsters, eliminated the pacifist message and erased political comments and references to the danger of atomic weapons. Perhaps unwittingly, Goldman did justice to the plagiarism committed by the Japanese producer of gojira, who, to anticipate the foreseeable success in Japan of the American film monster from ancient times (1953), had copied its premise.

When describing what he considers to be an act of cultural cannibalism, researcher Hiroshi Morishita resorts to Japanese onomatopoeia to engulf, paku (the same one that gave title to the legendary video game Pac-Man). “The producers of Gojira they gobbled up the idea of ​​the nuclear explosion unleashing the destructive fury of a prehistoric beast,” says Morishita, a professor of popular culture at Soka University in Tokyo. He explains that the trigger for Gojira it emerged a few months before filming began, when the crew of the Japanese fishing vessel Daigo Fukuryu Maru was irradiated in a US nuclear test on a Pacific atoll.

America’s Godzilla helped create one of the longest-running monster franchises in world cinema history, with more than thirty sequels, most of them shot by Toho in Japan. Professor Morishita adds that in order to improve the image of nuclear energy, the United States initiated the program around the same time. Atoms for Peace (Atoms for peace).

Japan, the only country to fall victim to atomic weapons, was turned into a promoter of the nuclear industry, and by 1957 it had contracted 20 nuclear reactors with the United States, despite being a volcanic archipelago prone to frequent earthquakes. “In this context, the nuclear tragedy became a hallmark of Japanese culture,” says the academic. Mass destruction as a premise and ruins as a setting became recurrent in manga and animation, and Tokyo became what one reviewer called “the most destroyed capital in fiction since World War II.”

As Japan consolidated its reputation as the cradle of technological excellence, a manga and animation industry was born whose exports included series such as Mazinger Z (1972), starring gigantic robots that were avatars of devastation. Annihilation caused by an apocalyptic event is the raison d’être of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Winds (1984), anime signed by Hayao Miyazaki whose commercial success led to the birth of Studio Ghibli, the best known Japanese company in the sector.

The Japanese abbreviation for animation, anime (with esdrújulo accent), is internationalized with Akira (1988), the work of Katsuhiro Otomo that for many purists divided the history of drawn cinema in two. His central character has powers of psychokinesis and uses them to wipe out central Tokyo with an explosion that, instead of the iconic mushroom of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, produces a perfect dome.

Another global cataclysm, called the Second Impact, gives rise to a post-apocalyptic world attacked by powerful creatures that evoke automatons like Mazinger Z, in another popular series titled in Neon Genesis Evangelion and created in 1995 by Hideaki Anno.

Added to the trauma of the atomic bombings is the geological condition of a volcanic archipelago prone to constant earthquakes as a continuous source of images and stories of devastation. The destructive power of atomic energy broke into Japanese reality again in March 2011, when the triple tragedy of earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident left vast areas of Fukushima province uninhabitable.

The earthquake and tsunami caused thousands of deaths and the Toho production company waited five years to launch a new sequel to Godzilla (Shin Godzilla, 2016) in which the king of monsters is now a creature that feeds on nuclear waste that was dumped in Tokyo Bay. Toho summoned Hideaki Anno, director of Evangelionto make the film, which ends with the monster frozen and the warning that at any moment it may attack again.

A anime recent, Bubble (2022), directed by Tetsuro Araki, seems to indicate that unable to resist the enormous appeal of decadent settings, Japanese creators begin to imbue them with optimistic narratives. Bubble is a love story that takes place in what remains of a polluted and desiccated Tokyo where a band of rebellious orphans compete in spectacular drag races. Parkour. In all of his interviews about the film, Araki explains his intention to deal with the disenchantment of the future world with his imagination: “I try to make dystopia utopia again.”

