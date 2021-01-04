The memories of the year 2020 will always be on everyone’s mind. Indian leaders also have a part in these memories. The statements of some leaders made people laugh. However, he had no such intention behind it, but his statements remained in the discussion. We have brought some similar statements for you. Our intention is not to make fun of anyone or insult them at all.

In September month, MP minister Imrati Devi was in a lot of discussion about the statement given on Corona. She got a little angry at a reporter for asking questions.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP from the Congress, was also in the discussion with a statement during the Madhya Pradesh by-election. In fact, while addressing a public meeting in October, he mistakenly appealed to the Congress to vote. However, he corrected his mistake immediately.

– A statement given by senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in January on the country’s declining economy became quite viral on the Internet.

– Amid the ongoing border dispute between India and China, the statement of a BJP worker from West Bengal became quite viral. In fact, while protesting against China, the BJP worker told the media that he is burning the effigy of China’s ‘Prime Minister Kim Jong’. Let me tell you that Kim Jong is the dictator ruler of North Korea, not the Prime Minister of China. The President of China is Xi Jinping.

In 2020, a video of RPI leader Ramdas Athawale went viral. This video was in the month of February just before Corona’s arrival in India. In the video, Athawale was seen singing the song Go Corona Go with Chinese delegation. In February, many people in China were infected with Corona.