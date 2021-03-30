Thor: Love and Thunder It’s getting further and further in its production, which is a good thing, as it will probably be a bit safer to see it in theaters when it opens.

There are many confirmed roles for this film of Marvel, but recently it was announced that a renowned actor will join the project.

If you saw Gladiator, Robin Hood, or American Gangster, surely the name of Russell crowe sounds familiar to you, and now you can see him join Thor: Love and Thunder.

From Gladiator to Thor character

In accordance with Deadline, Russell crowe joined the cast of the fourth film in this saga to give life to a character that is kept top secret, which generated some speculation.

The actor, who gained great fame due to films such as Gladiator or Robin Hood, and that is why it could well give life to a character that could be recurring in the MCU, but this is mere speculation.

One of the most supported theories is that he will join other actors for a kind of comic scene where they will recreate what happened in Thor: Ragnarok, although there is no evidence to support this claim.

The image of the Gladiator is just a memory.

This movie from Marvel It will run until next year, so fans will be able to speculate during all the following months about his role.

What is a fact is that he will no longer be a muscular and heroic character, since the physique of Russell crowe a lot has changed in this decade.

With the histrionic quality of this actor, they will surely give him a weighty role, or otherwise they would be wasting what he can contribute to the MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will show us an interesting change in Natalie Portman, but we will see if it is accepted with affection by the public.

