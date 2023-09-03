It will be due to its proximity to Milan, it will be that it is now a tradition for the Italian GP to close the European phase of the Formula 1 calendar, but this year too the Monza appointment is a veritable parade of VIPs. And even if the announced presence of cinema superstar Brad Pitt – who so far has not been seen in the paddock since filming of “Apex”, the new Hollywood film on F1, continues at a reduced rate for the strike by American actors and screenwriters – there is no shortage of prominent personalities from the world of Italian and international sport and entertainment. In our roundup, here’s who we’ve already seen and who will be at Monza on the weekend of the 2023 Italian Grand Prix.