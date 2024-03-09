From Gianluca Vacchi to Luis Sal, passing through Giulia Ottorini and Eleonora Bertoli, sex workers active on Only Fans. These are the best-known names of the digital influencers and creators sanctioned by the Bologna Financial Police in an operation that led to the recovery of a total of 11 million euros in undeclared income.

Nine digital workers with a total of 50 million followers are targeted by the Fiamme Gialle. Among them, writes La Stampa, the influencer Gianluca Vacchi, Giulia Ottorini, Eleonora Bertoli and according to Bologna Today also Luis Sal, former partner of Fedez in Muschio Selvaggio. The financial investigation continued between 2021 and 2023 along two lines.

The first involved four influencers, followed by 50 million followers in total. Two of them would have been completely unknown to the tax authorities. As were five content creators, active in paid services on the web. For three of them, the yellow flames have reported to the Revenue Agency the application of the additional tax on income to be paid for producing, distributing, selling and representing adult material, including in multimedia format.

The total amount of the surcharge is approximately 200 thousand euros which, according to the provisions of the 2006 budget law in which the surcharge was introduced, are intended for interventions in favor of entertainment operators. Once discovered, the financiers explain that for the most part the influencers “proved to be largely collaborative, promptly adhering to the findings raised and paying the amounts due to the Treasury. Only in some cases – explain the Fiamme Gialle – have they reserved the right to carry out further investigations, before continuing the procedure at the financial offices”.