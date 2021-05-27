“I’m going to make this video to tell how I lost $ 75 million and more than a few friends. I want to tell what the experience of failure is like”.

The words are from Justin kan, creator of Justin.TV, a platform to broadcast live videos that came out in 2007 and was the embryo of Twitch, a company that ended up coming in billion dollars Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon and the richest man in the world.

Kan, an American internet entrepreneur, “entrepreneur” as they say, published a video two weeks ago in which he publicly apologized for a frustrated project: Atrium. And this Wednesday he told his story in a thread on the social network Twitter.

Kan took the opportunity to tell what it was that motivated him to launch this platform, Atrium, and why it failed.

My first company @twitch sold for a billion dollars. My second one lost $ 75 million in 36 months. People love talking about success, but today I’m going to talk about failure. It’s time to be honest about Atrium: pic.twitter.com/QHrNHpAZaI – Justin Kan (@justinkan) May 27, 2021

“During my time as a @ycombinator partner my ambition to build something great only grew. I dared to take the step and decided follow the ‘old’ wisdom of solving my own problem and building a startup around the solution ”, he commented.

What was the problem Kan was referring to? The “legal paperwork”. Bureaucracy.

“I hated doing legal work for my startups and never really understood why I was paying. The whole experience was too complicated and opaque. I created Atrium to make this task easier for the founders”, It counted in Twitter.

Thus, Khan formed a team of 5 founding members with diverse trajectories, to guarantee that the problem could be attacked from all possible fronts.

Justin Kan’s team. Photo @justinkan

“With my name at the top, everyone was running towards us with offers of financing. We got a ‘series A’ of $ 10 million with an idea: a presentation of 10 slides.

Atrium was thus created as a legal services company, which would use a Regulatory “trick” that Justin invented to innovate and streamline the way legal services are delivered.

“In response to the costly, confusing, and opaque nature of existing processes, Atrium developed software for startups to browse fundraising, hiring, acquisition agreements and collaboration with his legal team ”, explained Kan in a newsletter that he publishes regularly.

But things they didn’t go well.

What went wrong

Justin Kan at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2017. Photo TechCrunch

Building on the rapid initial momentum, Justin and his team they started hiring quickly, prioritizing customer acquisition before discovering your product.

“These were the first two catalysts for Atrium’s eventual downfall. As a tech startup, product is paramount. Justin and his team didn’t focus enough. in differentiating your product as a solution effective and efficient enough for the current problem, “says The Quest Digest, the newsletter.

“Hiring too quickly was particularly problematic because it didn’t allow enough time to establish a cohesive culture. It was not clear who Atrium served; lawyers or clients who bought his legal services. Without making the distinction, they fell into the abyss of trying to serve everyone, “he recalls.

Justin Kan shared his experience on Twitter. Photo The Quest Digest

The funny thing is that the team kept growing. Despite these issues, the Atrium team forged ahead, growing in size and raising an additional $ 65 million led by Andreessen and other investors.

Although “slowly but surely, the problems got worse and worse. With no clearly defined goals between the co-founders, enormous frictions arose. One by one, the co-founders left until Justin was the last man standing. There are some things that cannot be fixed with more capital, “explained the businessman.

Justin could see where Atrium’s trajectory was heading.

When he lost his co-founders, friends and clients, he realized that the company was turning into a sieve.

Justin himself was hardly interested in legal service and legal technology, and the company couldn’t identify who they were building for.

“After having spent more than six months testing everything under the sun to stimulate growth, the vision was becoming less and less clear,” says the businessman.

The closure and learnings of Kan

In front of the company that he loved so much and in which he had put so much of himself, Justin announced that Atrium would close.

One positive here: there are a lot of really good startups that are going to emerge from Atrium team members. I am sure of it. – Justin Kan (@justinkan) March 5, 2020

“Sadness, anger and disappointment took hold of the situation. It was an excruciatingly difficult decision, but surely a necessary one. By returning the remaining capital to investors and lay off more than 100 employees, Justin felt a tremendous amount of internalized guilt, “the newsletter says.

In his Twitter account, these were the learnings that Kan published:

1. Build something you believe in and love, not for your ego. As with most founders after a big sale, my ego kept insisting that I think of “something bigger.”

My dreams were filled with incredibly large numbers. A ten billion dollar company. A hundred billion dollar company.

two. We were not clear about our mission from the beginning. It is very difficult to write the mission afterwards. Start with a clear rationale and filter the first hires so they are believers.

Without clearly defined goals among co-founders, huge friction costs can arise.

3. We hire too fast. Hiring too quickly, especially before the PMF, can be a fatal mistake.

At Atrium, we hired too many people too quickly and failed to establish a cohesive culture from the start. This is incredibly difficult to change later.

Four. Prioritize growth over product. We raised a $ 10 million Series A with just one idea. We focus on growth above all else. Although we have successfully increased our customer base, we couldn’t hold them.

We simply hadn’t spent enough time perfecting our product.

5. We don’t define our “who” From the beginning. It was not clear who Atrium served: the attorneys or the clients who purchased our legal services. Without making the distinction, we fell into the pit of trying to be everything to everyone.

6. In contrast, early on on Twitch, we decided that we would only serve streamers and iterated until we were able to serve them in the best way possible.

Twitch was a success, bought by Amazon. Photo Twitch

7. Win or die leadership. My colleagues needed to be supported and prepared for success. My “win or die” strategy it didn’t work, and worse, it strained relationships.

I lost several friends this way.

A more empathetic approach would have been at least a morale boost for the team.

8. Don’t look inward or ask big questions. Not discovering my intrinsic motivation kept me from being resilient in difficult situations. My big question was: Do I really want to be the CEO and build products? He also had no real passion or interest in legal technology.

9. After Atrium, I realized that building products and being a CEO was not my main goal.

I love interesting people, stories and ideas – all of this has led to content creation.

Now I am much more updated and I am pursuing something that satisfies me.

10. My failures don’t define me. It sucks to have to close a business. I was not the only one affected and I let a lot of people down.

Facing it and moving on to discover what is important is what really matters.

Kan’s Full Apologies

