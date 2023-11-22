The future doesn’t wait

The 2023 MotoGP has reached its final act, with the highly anticipated Valencia round which will award the world title, but within the teams we are already looking very far ahead, thinking about the market and potential developments for the future. 2024, in fact, will begin with the Valencia tests, but some teams are already moving with an even broader horizon, thinking about the 2025 season. Among these is the Valentino Rossi’s teamthe Mooney VR46 (next year Pertamina VR46), which according to what emerges from Germany is seriously considering say goodbye to Ducati and embrace Yamahawhich for many years was the home of the pilot Rossi.

The site launched this interesting possibility Speedweek, according to which Rossi and Uccio Salucci have already reached an agreement with Yamaha for the two-year period 2025-2026. It is no mystery that the Iwata company is desperately looking for a satellite team that will allow the official team to have a greater amount of data to work on in an attempt to revive the fortunes of the M1. However, a further suggestion is added to this already tantalizing hypothesis. In fact, Yamaha would be aiming for sign the young Spanish talent Fermin Aldeguerauthor of three consecutive victories in the last three Moto2 races.

All about Aldeguer

To achieve this objective, the Japanese company would exploit the partnership already in place with the VR46 in the medium class. The reference is to team Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp, who competes in Moto2. Yamaha and VR46’s plan would be to snatch Aldeguer from Boscoscuror, field him in Moto2 in the 2024 season, and then promote him in 2025 to MotoGP in the VR46-Yamaha team. The other option would instead be to immediately hire Aldeguer in VR46 for 2024, with the team still within the Ducati galaxy. An apparently well-thought-out plan, which however has to deal with theopposition from the Prima-Pramac team.

In fact, Ducati’s main satellite company has also set its sights on Aldeguer. Paolo Campinoti has reportedly offered the 18-year-old Spaniard and his manager Héctor Faubel a place in his team for 2025 and 2026, which would include an official contract with Ducati. The negotiations are obviously all still ongoing and the possibility of twists and turns is high, for a team and rider market that seems destined to never be interrupted more than ever this year.