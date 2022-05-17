The decision of the Suzuki from leave the World Championship surprised both the members of the team led by the Italian Livio Suppo, and the rest of the paddock, who did not expect to see the exit of one of the main MotoGP manufacturers, capable of winning the world championship only two years ago with Joan Mir. It is no mystery that Dorna has not officially given its green light, thanks to a contract signed last November with the top management of the Hamamatsu company valid until 2026, even if Carmelo Ezpeleta in the Le Mans paddock explained that he was confident on the entry of a new – unspecified – home in the premier class. In an interesting article that appeared on the German site Speedweektwo of the main paddock journalists, Gunther Wiesinger and Manuel Pecino, have reconstructed the story in detail and quantified Suzuki’s possible savings with his step back from MotoGP.

Dorna and Suzuki’s legal offices are working for this week negotiate the amount of the penalty with which the Japanese will release themselves from the contract, and from what has emerged there is talk of a millionaire sanction, which can act as a deterrent for other companies intending to not respect the signed agreements. According to the calculations made by the German site, each MotoGP manufacturer that does not have a satellite team on the grid has received 500,000 euros from Dorna each year, a figure that will increase this season as a greater number of races are planned. But the savings with the farewell would be substantial for Suzuki: “Experts expected a annual budget ranging from 30 to 40 million per season, a total investment of 200 million up to 2026. The first 40 million tranche already invested for 2022 must be removed from this figure. An expenditure of 160 million euros planned for the next four years can therefore be calculated. And how much will Suzuki pay Dorna to terminate the contract? 10, 20 or 30 million? Nobody knows and it cannot be estimated, as happened for example in the past with F1 and Toyota, BMW or Renault, when the penalties were not revealed. The savings will probably be around 150 million, which can then be invested in research and development, mainly in electric mobility “.