The latest turnover of the new Formula 1 was the announcement of Nico Hulkenberg in Haas. The German will replace Mick Schumacherwhich only partially convinced team principal Günther in these two years Steiner. The South Tyrolean himself has said several times that he wants to wait until the last moment before making a decision on Kevin Magnussen’s teammate. It’s possible that the last step came after the Brazil race: the time to resolve the latest paperwork with the former Renault and at that point there was only the decision to announce to Schumacher. Which, according to the Bildhe learned of the decision in a hotel lobby on Wednesday.

Schumacher would have reacted in a very mature way, also because he already knew the decision. Laurent Mekies, sporting director of Ferrari, had warned him a few minutes before that Steiner would not reconfirm him: “He certainly suspected something, he doesn’t live on the moon“, Steiner told the German newspaper.

On the Abu Dhabi weekend, where Schumacher appeared to be annoyed but also respectful of the decision, Steiner wanted the team to bid farewell to the German driver. If Haas has grown from the rubble of 2021 to the good results of 2022 it is also thanks to Schumacher, a driver who has grown a lot in two years and above all it is not certain that he gives less guarantees than Hülkenberg.