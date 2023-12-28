Ten years after the Meribel accident, a revelation from the German newspaper Bild opens a small window on how the family and doctors are trying to help Michael Schumacher, the seven-time F1 world champion who was victim of the skiing accident ten years ago It changed his and his family's life forever.

The German champion, former Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes, would in fact have been taken aboard a Mercedes AMG – the division of the Stuttgart company that produces vehicles with the highest performance – to stimulate his brain with familiar noises.

A five-part documentary that the broadcaster ARD has dedicated to the life of the former pilot will also be aired in Germany these days. In 2021, another documentary was broadcast by Netflix, authorized by his wife Corinna, in which she and her children officially spoke about Schumacher's health conditions for the first time.