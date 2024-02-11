by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull in chaos, Newey also questioned about the Horner case

At Red Bull, no one is given discounts. Team principal Chris on Friday Horner was questioned by an independent lawyer following a complaint from a team employee to the team's top management in Austria about alleged inappropriate behavior by the Briton towards her. And, from what the German newspaper reported Motorsport-Totalthe lawyer appointed by Red Bull would also have questioned the designer Adrian Newey.

Newey, as well as other employees and the person who made the accusations against Horner, would be heard before the team principal's questioning.

At the moment in Red Bull all the mouths are closed. Only a partial admission came from Milton Keynes regarding “transgressive and controlling behaviour” towards an employee, who later turned out to be a woman. Nothing else emerged regarding the affair that triggered the complaint, also to defend the privacy of the people involved, and the hypothesis that the affair is only one element of a much broader power battle within of Red Bull.

Horner was the subject of a lengthy interrogation on Friday in London top-secret (should have initially been the site of Milton Keynes). The investigation is not yet complete and other people could be heard to compare their words with Horner's version: at the moment it seems difficult for Red Bull to close the matter by February 15th, the date of presentation of the RB20. It would be a logical and common sense option, but one that should be discarded if the investigation takes longer. The accusations are moreover serious: Red Bull must be 100% sure before taking a step that would radically affect the near future, and Horner himself has every right to defend himself.