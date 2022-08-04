The marriage between Porsche And Red Bull it is now a fact: the documents have been deposited and signed, but for the official status we still have to wait. Porsche, like Audi, wants clarity on the power units that the FIA ​​World Council will have to formalize in the coming days. In truth, the WMSC should have already been ‘ratifying’ the engines of 2026 for months, and the delays have caused some nervousness in the Volkswagen group. Whose wait could be running out: the date for the vote has been moved from 2 to 8 August.

Behind the scenes the teams are trying to negotiate on the details: the knots remain the hours on the bench and the material of the pistons, and precisely the disagreement on these points caused the further delay. To report it is the German newspaper Motorsport-Total, which underlines how the procedure may not be immediate (members have a few days to vote) and therefore the official could arrive in the middle of the month. It must be said, as always, that the teams do not vote in the World Council, but it is clear that for the decision of the latter, an organic proposal provided by the teams is first needed.

“The decision of the Volkswagen board of directors is clear. If the technical regulations meet the criteria, then there is a mandate to enter Formula 1. This is mainly about budget cap, sustainability, zero-emission gasoline, equal opportunities for newcomers.“Commented Red Bull councilor Helmut Marko to the German newspaper. “In purely formal terms, however, these new regulations do not yet exist. It is assumed that the President of the FIA ​​will soon put him to a vote via an e-mail vote. Only then will it officially begin“. Meanwhile, today – 4 August – the deadline for interested third parties to submit their observations to the Moroccan Antitrust on the acquisition of 50% of Red Bull by Porsche expires.