Honda, Marini barefoot Di Giannantonio

Marc Marquez’s farewell to Honda to join the Gresini team he has opened up another market domain that involves at least one important motorbike. Although in difficulty, the house of the golden wing has not lost its ability to attract pilots, and several are falling under its charm.

Notwithstanding that Fabio By Giannantonio both among the first riders contacted to replace Marquez, Luca’s name has emerged in the last few hours Marini. There is a real run-off between the two Italians to secure the official HRC alongside Joan Mir. And, second Speedweekthe #10 would complete the pass on Diggia, also because it would not be a transition pilot but rather a project one, with clear ideas also on the technical direction. The key lies in the contractual duration: almost all the riders declined Honda’s offer not only for technical reasons but also because they wanted an annual agreement, so as not to risk remaining in a golden prison just like Marquez.

According to the German newspaper, Marini will take over Cabroncito and to make his debut on the Honda already in the Valencia tests in the garage: “The two parties agree, Marini will go to Honda“said a team manager into their microphones. Uccio Salucci (Mooney VR46) certainly didn’t deny it, and the rider also admitted his liking for an official bike.

Mooney, here’s Aldeguer

The situation linked to Mooney remains in the background. The Ducati customer team has made every effort to keep Marco Bezzecchi on the team, and now it seems that his teammate is leaving. If the scenario were to come true, another decidedly inviting motorbike would remain free. A young Moto2 rider could ride it: according to the German newspaper, the favorite is Fermin Aldeguer, already linked to Honda for the post-Marquez era and winner this year at Silverstone and Buriram.