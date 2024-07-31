Liberty’s intervention

The r is certainly destined to make some noisereconstruction made by the german site F1 Insider of the reasons that led to the Sergio Perez surprise confirmation at Red Bull also for the second part of this 2024 season, after the Mexican had been given up for dead by all the press. According to what was reported in an article by the well-known journalist Ralf Bach in fact, Liberty Media would have intervened directly to ‘advise’ Red Bull not to get rid of the Mexican driver during the season.

Mexican icon

The reason should be sought precisely in the Perez nationality. The fear of the F1 top brass was in fact that – with Checo out of the starting grid – cause an organizational flop for the next Mexican GPscheduled for next October 27. The impact of the #11 from Guadalajara is in fact enormous in his home country and his absence from the starting grid would have risked causing a collapse in ticket sales for the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Marko’s words

This reconstruction would find confirmation in the words reported precisely in F1 Insider from the same Helmut Markowho stated how the situation of the pilots will be revalued at the end of this championship. Perez’s departure could therefore have simply been postponed by five months. The Verstappen family itself, according to the reconstruction, would have been surprised by Perez’s failure to say goodbye given that both Marko and Horner after the Spa race would have confirmed to Jos and Max the decision to change drivers. However, both would have then come to their senses off-track reasons.