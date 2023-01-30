The Formula 1 World Championship kicks off on March 5, but there is already a lot of noise. A noise that doesn’t concern the track but the power maneuvers by those who organize the show that keep us glued from Friday to Sunday. In recent weeks the great protagonist has been the president of the FIA Muhammad Ben Sulayemwhich first sponsored the candidacy of Andretti and any other team wishing to participate in Formula 1, then deliberately meddled in the negotiations between Liberty Media and Saudi sovereign wealth fund (PIF) for the sale of the commercial rights of the Circus. A choice that caused anger in F1 circles, with lawyers Sacha Woodward Hill and Renee Wilm who even sent a letter to the Federation.

One wonders, at this point, whether the move to support Andretti arose from an interest in sport or from interests related to sport. Beyond any consideration, it is clear how the teams are on Liberty Media’s side, thanks to which the value of Formula 1 and of the teams themselves has skyrocketed. The ten protagonists of the track, however, have their hands tied in this battle, and certainly cannot openly take sides against the FIA.

From Germany, however, it seems that the teams also want to test the ground to understand what they can do with the Ben Sulayem grain, and that Liberty Media already has an identikit of the substitute. According to what he reported Sports1the Americans would push for the British David Richardsformer boss of the Benetton wall (he replaced Flavio Briatore in 1997 and 1998) and of BAR.

Richards would be ready to accept the job, but of course his would only be a candidate to be proposed in the next presidential elections to be held at the end of 2025, the last year before the transition of Formula 1 to new generation power units.