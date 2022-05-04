The pilots market of F1 does not offer great topics of discussion given that at least for the top teams the games are largely over. Only Red Bull has yet to say who will be Max Verstappen’s boxing mate in 2023, with Sergio Perez’s actions rising as much as those of Pierre Gasly, author of a not-so-sparkling start to the season. if it should be emphasized that the AlphaTauri at the moment is certainly not among the surprises in terms of positive performance of this beginning of 2022.

The confirmation of Carlos Sainz for the next two years has frozen the seats in Ferrari up to 2o24 and also in Mercedes unless there are sensational twists related to a Lewis Hamilton retirement in advance of the contract valid until 2023, the current couple will be the same also next season. Also in McLaren Lando Norris has renewed until 2025, while Daniel Ricciardo still has one year of contract in 2023.

The drivers market, therefore, could be animated by the rest of the starting grid starting with Alpine and Aston Martin. The Spanish journalist Albert Fabrega had anticipated a possible exchange of drivers without providing other details relating to the teams involved in this hypothetical exchange. The German newspaper F1-insider today reported the Lawrence Stroll’s strong interest in Fernando Alonsodefined the driver of dreams by the owner of Aston Martin who would have already wanted him in the car in 2021.

Alonso in Alpine has to deal with the will of the French team not to leave the promising Oscar Piastri on the bench for another year – for this reason they are also looking for any ‘banks’ in Williams – and Aston Martin, which has great ambitions witnessed by the campaign purchases at the level of technicians and the new headquarters now almost ready for which hires will amount to 200 units, is on the hunt for another pilot symbol of recent F1 considering the fact that the reasons for Sebastian Vettel they do not seem comparable to those of Fernando Alonso, who has already repeatedly reiterated that he wants to race another year or two. If the negotiation were to go through, however, it would not be an exchange given that Alpine would focus on Oscar Piasti or in 2023, or already during the current season if Alonso were to wear emerald green instead of Sebastian Vettel ‘betting’ on Aston Martin’s competitiveness in the seasons to come.