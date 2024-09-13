Max and the Red Bull crisis

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, McLaren has decided to try to play all its cards to try to recover as many points as possible in the standings from Red Bull and Max Verstappen, so much so that it has asked Oscar Piastri to help Lando Norris in his pursuit of the world championship.

Red Bull doesn’t expect miracles for Baku and Singapore and to find a streak of five races without a win by Verstappen you have to go back to 2020. But Christian Horner’s men will try to reverse this trend, also to try to respond to Max’s requests.

The sirens Aston Martin and Mercedes

Market chapter. After signing Adrian Newey, it is said that theAston Martin may have also targeted Max VerstappenThe three-time world champion commented on these rumours in Baku, not actually denying them: “I have other concerns at the moment, but It might be something to think about in the future. I texted Adrian after the news and I’m happy for him. I know Lawrence is pushing hard to succeed with Aston Martin and it’s quite understandable that he wants Adrian on his side.”

Is this enough to ignite the next flirtation in the drivers’ market? According to Ralf Bach and Bianca Garloff, Aston Martin is not at all in the thoughts of Verstappen’s entourage at the moment: “Newey is courting Max, but despite the flattery, Jos Verstappen and his manager Raymond Vermeulen are targeting a Mercedes power unit for 2026. It is said that a handshake sealed the deal between Jos Verstappen and Toto Wolff. Max has a contract until 2028, but there are exit clauses under certain conditions for 2026.” For journalists of F1 Insider Mercedes is therefore Max Verstappen’s first choice if he were to leave Red Bull.