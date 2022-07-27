It will be a very hot Formula 1 summer, and not just because of the temperatures. Six teams are in fact in open conflict with the Federation, which will bring into force a directive aimed at countering the porpoising starting with the Spa-Francorchamps Grand Prix. A directive against which they have openly taken sides (even thinking about legal action) Ferrari And Red Bull. For the teams that are playing the World Cup, the FIA ​​is a real gift to Mercedes, the team that most suffered from aerodynamic rebounds. According to what he reported Auto Motor und Sport the date to be marked on the calendar will be Tuesday 2 August.

In less than a week the FIA ​​World Council should put the directive to the vote, with the ‘no’ front that would be ready to challenge the Federation for the anti-porpoisingexpressing doubts about the real reasons behind the changes in regulations: in essence, there would be no issue related to safety, but only an attempt to put the Mercedes back on the right track especially in key-2023. If the directive were confirmed, in fact, the external parts of the fund would have to be raised by 25 millimeters, which would require a radical rethinking of the car designs and unsustainable costs in an era characterized by budget cap. Furthermore, the raising of the bottom would create even greater turbulence behind the car, nullifying the efforts of the 2022 technical regulations to allow you to stay in the wake much more easily even when cornering. Between the ‘no’ front and the FIA, however, the dialogues continue: a solution could be reached compromise that raises the sides of the bottom by 10-15 millimeters and does not touch the diffuser. Which would reduce cost damage and have less impact on the performance hierarchy.