One of the main topics of discussion of the long winter of Formula 1 was undoubtedly that relating to the progress of the Ferrari power units. The Maranello team had reliability problems last year, which advised them to race in a more conservative mode to reduce the risk of running into other breakdowns towards the end of the 2022 season. The factory worked hard to improve grip of the engines and the result achieved in the Bahrain tests seems to be quite promising. In fact, apart from a small mishap on the first day on the Haas, there were no problems with either the Ferrari or the Alfa Romeo Sauber.

Many will remember the rumors about a possible gain of 30 horsepower produced by the work of the Maranello engine makers, news that had aroused a piqued reaction from Helmut Marko, Red Bull director: “The numbers that circulate cannot be true“. However, the former Austrian driver had explained that he expected a step forward in terms of power from Ferrari, but much less than that quantified by the specialized newspapers. The Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport have dedicated an in-depth study on the power unit of the Prancing Horse, indicating “L’no worries about reliability” and talking about “10-15 horsepower more than Red Bull Honda“.

In any case, the litmus test will be the qualifying sessions for the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for Saturday 4 March. The teams will no longer be able to hide and will have to show the goodness of their package in the challenge for the first pole position of the 2023 season