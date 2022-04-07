This Thursday was supposed to be a pivotal day for the future of Formula 1. And indeed today Volkswagen’s supervisory board endorsed theentry of Audi and Porsche into Formula 1, with these last two houses that would become part of the Circus with a formula yet to be formalized (in January it seemed that the two houses could even enter with their own team, a hypothesis that has now lost altitude). To report it is the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport.

“The board of directors and supervisory boards of Volkswagen, Porsche and Audi have confirmed the plans of the group’s two brands for possible entry into Formula 1. The Audi and Porsche brands will provide details at a later date. No decisions have yet been made, we are in the final phase of the evaluation. The new regulations for 2026 and beyond are not yet available. The latter foresees far-reaching changes towards a more sustainable sport, which is a prerequisite for a possible entry of Audi.“, Reads the group’s note.

In short, as far as is in their control at the moment, the Germans have taken almost all the necessary steps. To get the final ok, you will need the first definition of the next power units expected from 2026 (it will still take several months) and, should the new engines satisfy the demands of Porsche and Audi, the latter would consider how to enter Formula 1 and possibly with which teams. German sources also suggest how the contacts between Red Bull and Porsche are now in an advanced stage, while the Sauber (and no longer McLaren, which would no longer be willing to sell the team) would be in pole position for a partnership with Audi. Aston Martin is also at the window, while Williams’ candidacy would also be colder at this time than in previous months.