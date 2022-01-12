In recent months there has been a lot of talk about the entry of Audi And Porsche in Formula 1. An entry that seems closer every day, and that the managers of the German companies (both headed by Volkswagen) have certainly not denied. Indeed, compliments rain from one side and the other. The new entries they would give money and further competitiveness to Formula 1, while in Germany they rejoice in the prestige of the Circus and for a prospect that goes far beyond mere participation. It is clear that Audi and Porsche want guarantees to enter F1: the increase in the importance of the electrical component, renewable fuels and the reduced complexity of power units certainly lend a hand to the Germans.

And an important indiscretion comes from Germany. According to reports from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Audi and Porsche would enter Formula 1 in 2026 not only as power unit suppliers, but also with their teams, and would become competitors in all respects, a role that would bring them on the same level as Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull and Alpine / Renault. And, given the importance of the electric in the Formula 1 of the future, Audi and Porsche would be immediately among the favorites, having a lot of experience in the sector (both compete in Formula E, the first since Season 1).

If this indiscretion were confirmed, for Audi and Porsche there are clearly higher expenses than those that would lead to a collaboration with the brands already involved in Formula 1. In recent days, the Audi name has also been associated with McLaren for a possible acquisition of the motorsport department. .