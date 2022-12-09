As is known, at the same time as the formalization of the resignation of Mattia Binotto, it has been announced that the engineer from Reggio will continue to carry out his duties as head of Ferrari sports management until 31 December 2022. And so, although unusual, Binotto’s presence in the recent World Council representing the Prancing Horse came as no surprise. But the president John Elkann and the managing director Benedetto Vigna have been leafing through the daisy of possible successors of the Italian team principal for some time now, with the figure of his counterpart in Alfa Romeo Sauber, Frederic Vasseur, immediately seemed to be the favorite of Maranello’s top management. In the meantime, clearly, a flurry of rumors has developed about some managers contacted by Ferrari who would have rejected the sender’s proposal, such as Christian Horner, Andreas Seidl and Franz Tost.

According to various foreign sources, however, the top management of the Red Army would by now be convinced of entrusting the responsibility for the wall to Vasseur. Last Tuesday to indicate the direction taken by the Italian team were the Germans of F1-Insider: “In Maranello the decision has been madeVasseur will be the new Ferrari team principal. The announcement is expected before the end of the year“. However, the specialized site also indicated the pitfalls for the new arrival at the top of the team: “The greatest dangers could come from Leclerc’s manager, Nicholas Todt. In fact, four years ago the two quarreled bitterly”. On Thursday it was this time the Dutch from GpFans to give news of the closing of the agreement: “Ferrari has chosen Frederic Vasseur. He will be the fifth team principal in the last fifteen years. Vasseur had been on the list of eligible candidates for weeks, but sources with good knowledge of the situation have assured that the 54-year-old Frenchman will take the place of Mattia Binotto “. For the northern European site, the number one on the Alfa Romeo Sauber wall would have been chosen for “his no-nonsense style“, ideal for “add a certain degree of ruthlessness” within the team.