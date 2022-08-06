Little remains of that Geri Halliwell who, at a charity event in 1997, dared to pinch Prince Charles’s butt. Or the one that, that same year, she monopolized all eyes at the Brits Awards gala with a Union Jack minidress. The former member of the Spice Girls, who turns 50 this Saturday, August 6, has put aside controversies in favor of a much calmer life. That Girl Power (¡Chicas al poder!), the war cry with which her former band instilled feminism and sisterhood among the millennialshas already gone down in history: the new Geri is a selfless housewife surrounded by luxuries.

The first turning point occurred on May 14, 2006, just when she gave birth to Bluebell Madonna, the result of her relationship with screenwriter and filmmaker Sacha Gervasi. “I used to have a sense of power when I acted, but I’ve lost my ego. I don’t have that drive to be a star. Maybe it has something to do with being a mother. At some point the ‘me, me, me’ gets a bit boring. When I was younger, I liked to enjoy the adulation. Now I’d rather be playing a piano, ”she declared in 2018 to Guardian about his priorities outside of the music industry. Since in 2017 he edited Angels in Chainsa song with which he paid tribute to his friend George Michael [el cantante falleció el día de Navidad de 2016]the last songs he has shared with his fans date back to 2020: Rainbow Woman, Travel Light Y Man on the Mountain.

The Spice Girls in their entirety pose in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris September 1996. Tim Roney (Getty Images)

However, the person who has completely transformed her is Christian Horner, the former driver and current director of the Red Bull Formula 1 team. Racing magnate Bernie Ecclestone introduced them in 2009, but then nothing happened between them because he He had been happily married to businesswoman Beverly Allen for 10 years. Everything changed in October 2013: a few weeks after the birth of the couple’s only daughter, Olivia, Horner filed for divorce. Just a few months later, in February 2014, he was already officially dating the formerly nicknamed Ginger Spice.

“When I met Christian, I knew automatically. In fact, I told a friend: ‘I think I’ve met the man I want to marry,’ the artist confessed on the show. this morning of the ITV channel. That’s how it was: on May 15, 2015 they said “I do” at St. Mary’s Church in Bedfordshire. Horner’s parents refused to attend the ceremony because, according to the British press, they never forgave him for how he ended up with his first wife. Geri, for her part, dropped the Halliwell name forever and adopted her husband’s. It is estimated that between the two they amass a fortune of 440 million pounds, the equivalent of just over 526 million euros.

Christian Horner and Geri Horner at the ‘premiere’ of the film ‘No time to die’ from the James Bond saga, at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2021. Max Mumby/Indigo (Getty Images)

Together with Bluebell Madonna, Olivia and Montague George Hector Horner – their only child together, born on January 21, 2017 – they reside in two spectacular country houses in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire. The one from Oxfordshire, in particular, is her favorite and the one she usually shows more often in her account. Instagram [con 1,2 millones de seguidores, muy lejos de los más de 30 millones de Victoria Beckham]. They don’t exactly live alone: ​​among others, they have dozens of goats, chickens – their little right eye is called ginger— and three donkeys, named Betsy, Bobby Y nelly. “Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way to put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished, but now the barns are being replaced. We are currently putting the finishing touches on an indoor pool”, Christian told LuxuryLondon, in 2019, during the remodeling of his particular paradise in the English countryside.

Despite everything, there are a couple of points that not everyone has assimilated yet. First, some statements that, in September 2015, being already married, the former Spice made to the supplement Event of Daily Mail: “I cook for him, I like to see him happy. […] The most important thing of all is that I can be myself with Christian, I can breathe. I never want to get divorced.” When asked by the same medium if she was somehow betraying her feminist principles, she replied: “I believe in equality, but I am also proud to be a wife: I completely believe in the union of marriage and everything that goes with it.”

The other most questionable aspect is her new accent: to the ears of some fans and closest friends, since she is Mrs. Horner, she necessarily sounds posh. Louis Walsh, jury of talent shows What XFactor either Britain’s Got Talentjoked about it on the podcast White Wine Question Time of Kate Thornton, on the grounds that she is originally “from Watford”. Mel B, her former partner in Spice Girls, has also not ignored her new social status. When in 2019 admitted presenter Piers Morgan that both had sexual relations one night, he added: “She is going to hate me, because now she is very posh, with her country house and her husband, but it is a fact. It just happened and we laughed about it.” Perhaps Geri Halliwell would have laughed it off, but the new Geri Horner was not amused at all: “It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumors again, especially coinciding with Mother’s Day,” explained the singer in a statement he sent to the newspaper TheDailyMail. Halliwell also assured that this story is not true. Mrs. Horner does not miss Ginger Spice.