Nino Vashakidzo decided to undertake a career in the health sector when he married a Brazilian and got to know the country

The Georgian, Nino Vashakidzo, aged 37, saw a business opportunity in Brazil. He created the Melvi, consultation and exam marketplace. The platform uses technology to connect doctors with patients.

schedule an appointment or exam;

find the nearest clinic;

provides lower payment.

Vashakidzo told the PodSonhar that, unlike Georgia (where he was born), businesses in Brazil have an easier time growing in the market. This was one of the main reasons why he chose the country to undertake his business.

“It’s a huge market, in Georgia has 3.7 million people, there’s not much of a market there. Now, here you start with 210 million. Any niche business already works”account.

On the podcast, Vashakidzo also said that he felt it was difficult for Brazilians to lack knowledge about the startup and investment market. The brand was founded in 2021. It described bureaucracy problems as one of the most difficult.

The businesswoman sees it as a positive thing to have started a business in a different country from which she was born. She says that she has lived in other federations and that, upon arriving in Brazil, she was able to look at the services differently and question how they work. Melvi’s idea, for example, was born from this perspective, according to her.

