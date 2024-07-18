Stiga’s report, developed in collaboration with YouGov, examined gardening attitudes and practices among different age groups in six European Union countries, revealing some intriguing data and a few surprises. The results indicate that 70% of Italian and French zoomers (18-24 years old) share a strong passion for gardeningan interest almost on par with GenX and Boomers, the latter still the most active with almost 80% of enthusiaststhe.

Despite the transversal passion, there are significant differences in the way in which the various generations experience their relationship with greenery. For example, in Germany and the United Kingdom the generation gap is more marked, with Only 52% and 64% of GenZ show interest in gardening compared to 80% and 84% of those over 55.

In Italy and France, millennials (25-34 years) maintain a robust interest in gardening, comparable to that of GenZ. This continuity of interest is less reflected in the other countries considered, where enthusiasm seems to grow with age.

The research also examined the time investment dedicated to gardening, noting that young French people are particularly inclined to dedicate time to this activity. In contrast, in the UK and Italy, a significant percentage of GenZ perceive gardening as too time-intensivea vision not shared by most older people, highlighting a generational gap also in the perception of time and the effort required.

Interestingly, the survey also revealed gender stereotypes that are still more entrenched among GenZ than they are among older generations. In Germany, Italy and France, a smaller percentage of young people reject the idea that gardening is a typically male activity than their seniorssuggesting a slow pace of change in cultural perceptions among younger people. This discrepancy suggests that while gardening is universally appealing, Young people may not yet fully perceive its value or may be discouraged by the challenges it entails.

Despite these obstacles, gardening is seen by all survey participants as an intergenerational activity and no longer relegated to the elderly. This consensus suggests aa change in the image of gardening, which is increasingly becoming a symbol of sustainable and environmentally friendly living, themes particularly dear to GenZ.

Technology and the spread of cutting-edge tools have changed the world of gardening, making it less tiring and more enjoyable.: However, taking care of a green space, especially if it is large, still requires time. Research reveals that French zoomers are the most likely to invest time in gardeningwith only 2 out of 10 respondents saying that taking care of the greenery takes too much time. A passion they share with GenX and Boomers: Only 17% of them say gardening is too time-consuming. The UK and Italy show the widest generational gap between GenZ and seniors’ perceptions of the “burden” of gardening, with 4 in 10 UK zoomers believing that the time required to look after their home’s greenery is excessive, and only 18% of GenX and boomers saying the same. In Italy this difference is still significant, standing at 45% against 36%. In Germany, the situation is less polarized: 45% of zoomers and an exactly equal share of their senior counterparts (over 55s) say that gardening takes up too much time. In Poland and Spain, the picture is similar, with 42% and 53% of GenZers versus 44% and 57% of those over 55 in the two countries, respectively.