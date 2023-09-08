Genoa – With legs and heart, to help others. The Genoese Massimo Pedersoli, 37 years old, residing in Pra’, known for its beneficial walks with the “Walking for Charity” project (link here), is preparing for a new adventure that will take him from Genoa to the North Cape, in Norway. More than six thousand kilometers that Massimo will begin to cover on foot from January, in the middle of winter, to raise funds in support of “Goccia dopo Goccia” a therapy-game project for boys and girls with disabilities active at the Pra’ pools – Aragno Sports Group with the advice of the “Il Cucciolo onlus” association of Voltri. “A one-of-a-kind project involving 19 families that I decided to help so as to be able to relieve them of the huge costs of rehabilitation interventions, often entirely at their expense”, says Pedersoli.

Walking has always been a passion that over the years has turned into something more: it all began in 2019 when, after a photographic trip to Chernobyl, Ukraine, Massimo called his life back into question by leaving his job as an employee to devote himself to the activity of sports fundraiser. «That trip changed me, and moved by a sense of gratitude to life I felt the need to help less fortunate people stronger than ever». Thousands of kilometers traveled: from Genoa to Santiago de Compostela to raise funds for an organization that takes care of children from contaminated areas near Chernobyl, from Padua to Assisi in favor of autism (a subject on which he has also written a book, “Those sudden blue connections”, published by Controvento APS), from Trieste to Genoa and from Calais to Santa Maria di Leuca along the Via Francigena to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis and again, last year, when he headed by bicycle to Abruzzo, Lazio, Marche and Umbria, to document the situation six years after the earthquake.

In a few months, a new and demanding challenge that will lead him to walk the European hiking trail E1 to Norway, crossing Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Finland. Eight months of walking for more than 300,000 meters of total altitude difference that require adequate physical preparation that Pedersoli started with the support of Gabriele Casarino (nutritionist), Matteo Vinacci (physiotherapist) and Filippo Bergia (athletic trainer). Given the length and complexity of the project, supported by Genoese realities such as Montegazzo Outdoor and Abaco Promo, the collaboration of as many people as possible in the online fundraising is necessary (“Help me help”) recently launched on the GoFundMe platform (link here): «In the journeys undertaken up to now, the expenses incurred have been at my expense but this time I need help for the purchase of equipment and a minimum of funds for subsistence».