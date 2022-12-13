Genoa – Like every year, the age-old question of travel returns for those who, emigrated to the North to work or studywould like to go home to the south for family celebrations.

Come on unobtainable tickets, and at a high price, to the most improbable connections between changes and connections, whether it be by plane or train, Liguria appears increasingly disconnected, like other Regions, from Southern Italy. Gone are the days of the night bus that traveled from North to South loaded with people and packages for friends and relatives in the years of the economic boom, only those who have managed to plan their holidays months in advance have the good fortune of a medium-price, medium-distance trip while, for all the others, it is better to give up.

In recent days we have tried to book, or at least check, the travel possibilities from Genoa to Calabria, Puglia, but also to the islands of Sardinia and Sicily. And the chances are very slim and similar, in some cases, to Odysseus’ epic journey home. Of course, planning in advance offers more choices between times and prices but not everyone knows the days off, holidays or other, well in advance.

So here are some examples:

being able to leave on Friday 23 December and having to return on the 26th to be at work on the 27th, the flight from Genoa to Reggio Calabria and back with Ita would cost an average of 500 euros, one hundred less if the destination is Lamezia. Better under the same conditions for Catania with Volotea non-stop at 190 euros. If the seats are sold out, the second option is with Ita at 700 euros. For Palermo, Ryanair also gives in to dear parties and offers, without luggage other than a small hand bag, a round-trip flight for 350 euros. Similar prices with the only choice of Ita for Bari, round trip at around 500 euros. Taranto the cheapest, round trip with Ryanair, always without anything, 141 euros. Sardinia as expensive as the South with a single flight available, if you don’t prefer a 12-hour stopover, with Ryanair for 585 euros round trip. All for one person.

In the same days, a getaway to Paris costs much less, 120 euros with a return flight, direct Volotea, or to Vienna, with Lufthansa, for 164 euros, of course then you have to add the price for accommodation.

Choice cheaper but more complicated than the train. For Friday 23rd, the options left are very few, for example for Reggio Calabria, the seats on the intercity trains from Rome and Milan are all booked and there are four options left, from 185 euros with arrows starting at lunchtime and arriving at night, two leaving in the evening a with 130 euros and about 15 hours of travel and one in the late evening for 87 euros which includes two very comfortable changes with regional trains almost as long as the summer ones between Savona and Genoa with a stop in Vesima. Instead, if you had booked in advance, various options of choice provide for a comfortable lift up to Milan with an intercity, to then make the change and leave again for Calabria.

To go to Sicily instead, in Messina, then each for himself, there is no more room, even in the 17-hour journey, therefore it is impossible to know the prices. For Puglia, in Taranto, there are still two choices between 70 and 80 euros, less demanding in terms of number of hours than for the Tyrrhenian area. All busy for Bari. Much better a trip to Vienna with the new connection from Genoa which for 23 December costs 60 euros for a one-way night trip, not counting possible delays in the morning at eight o’clock you can have breakfast in the Habsburg capital.

By ferry there is some convenience for both Sardinia and Sicily with still a few places available. For those who don’t live in the capital obviously the trains add up to the regional ones and for the airport you need a lift, the cost of parking if you go alone, or by rail plus bus to get there as well as for the ferry. The last option for those who don’t want to give up is the Bla Bal car, a journey of hope lasting many, many hoursin the car, in the company of strangers bound by the same fate as workers and students who emigrated to the North.