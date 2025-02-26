From genetic test to marijuana: the extravagant gift bag for the Nominated of the Oscars 2025

The famous gift bag ‘Everyone Wins’ (everyone wins) of the Oscar Awards has once again news in this edition, not only for its extravagance, but by the mix of innovative luxuries and experiences that includes in its 2025 edition. As every year, the delivery of this exclusive package is part of the celebration of the nominees to the most outstanding categories of the Academy, as best actor, actress, actress, director or film.

The bag, which has an estimated value of more than 200,000 euros, is a luxury showcase, health and well -being. With content as surprising as it is varied, the package is a palpable representation of Hollywood’s opulence, but also a sample of the change of focus towards customization and experiences that invite self -knowledge.

While glamor has always been a distinctive feature of Oscars’ gifts, this year much more contemporary and connected elements are added with current trends. Instead of limiting themselves to material gifts, such as luxury watches, brand bags or jewelry, the 2025 bag introduces more sophisticated gifts, with a clear inclination towards well -being and health, without losing sight of the quality and value of the products.

This is how, for example, the nominees will receive a package of personalized experiences that includes from high -end cosmetic treatments to genetic advice, without neglecting trips to exotic and exclusive destinations.

In this edition, surprises are many, but one of the most striking is the genetic test. This service, which has gained popularity in recent years in the United States, will allow winners to explore their ancestors and learn more about their genetic history. Genetic tests, offered by some of the most prestigious companies in the sector, allow users to analyze aspects of their health and genetics.

Recreational marijuana

However, not everything in the gift bag is science and well -being. In one more manifestation of the avant -garde of California, marijuana -related products are also included. This is a gift that, unlike other elements in the Stock Exchange, has a more cultural and even political background, since recreational marijuana is legal in the state of California, where the Oscars are celebrated.

In this way, gifts include select cannabis varieties, derived products such as oils and creams, and other elements that promote relaxation and mental well -being. This detail not only stands out for its innovative character, but also for its potential to reflect current trends around mental health and self -care. In Hollywood, marijuana is a recurring theme, and its inclusion in the Oscar 2025 gift bag reinforces this connection.

Apart from these two striking gifts, the bag is also full of experiences that anyone’s dream may seem. For example, nominees will receive vouchers for stays in some of the Resorts more exclusive from all over the world.

Beauty and “cell rejuvenation”

In addition, gifts include VIP tickets for private events, high -level beauty treatments, such as facials and therapeutic massages, as well as exclusive shows, among which private presentations of illusionists and renowned artists stand out. These gifts are not only a recognition of the professional achievements of the nominees, but they are also a world showcase.

Another novelty of the Bag 2025 is the inclusion of cell rejuvenation treatments, personalized advice on digestive well -being and other therapies that combine the best of conventional medicine with other more alternative and controversial approaches.