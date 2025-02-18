The technician has managed to have assets and in a very good time many players. The highest competition position is that of the third midfielder. Because each of the different options (Olmo, Gavi, Fermín or Raphinha) brings different things. In the case of Gavi (the headline before lightning) provides faster circulation and more pressure. And it is that most of their interventions are less than two contacts. Before Alavés, they were 100%, against Sevilla, 94%and, yesterday, 91%. But it has less game between lines. Therefore, just 24 minutes of play served Olmo to show that he is the best footballer to play there.