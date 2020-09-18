Espanyol and Mallorca met last season in the First Division, but their paths had the same end: relegation. This Sunday the faces are measured at the RCDE Stadium after an opposite first day. The blue and white are leaders by winning 3-0 against Albacete, the vermilion are located in the lower zone after losing 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano. The meeting is marked by the reunion of Vicente Moreno with his former club for three seasons and by other coincidences from the previous season.

On October 4, three months after the start of the championship, David Gallego’s Espanyol visited Mallorca with many doubts. In a terrible game, the parakeet team lost 2-0 and the first coach of the season for Espanyol was certified goodbye. Later, Pablo Machín, Abelardo Fernández and Rufete would arrive. The goal of the sentence was also scored by Salva Sevilla, a player who passed through Espanyol and who has relaunched his career with the Balearic team.

In the second round, the meeting took place in February, on matchday 23. An even match that was decided by a goal from Raúl de Tomás in the 57th minute of the match. A victory that was the turning point for Vicente Moreno’s Mallorca. Coupled with that result to Celta’s victory, Mallorca fell to relegation positions. And he couldn’t get out of there for the next 15 days. At the RCDE Stadium the Balearic trajectory was twisted.

Throughout history, Espanyol and Mallorca have met three times. In the 1993-94 campaign both entities competed in Second. The blue and white team was champion and rose mathematically, while Mallorca was fifth tied on points with fourth, but without options to play the promotion. In their duels equality reigned: 0-0 and 1-1.

History showed that the parakeet’s first promotion, in the 1962-63 campaign, was against Mallorca after winning the tiebreaker in Madrid. On the other hand, in the 1988-89 season the tables turned and Espanyol was the team that fell after losing the promotion with the Balearic team. Now, again, both will fight to return to First.