“The future is in the roots” and the SEC Newgate Italia is based on the Apulian “tip of the diamond”.among the 11 Italian regional offshoots, and recovers the historical link that in its time inspired the birth of the services and communications company: Aristotle and Cicero: that is, the decidedly Mediterranean contamination between Greek identity and Roman civic oratory.

Therefore, having recently concluded the G7, the P8 was held in Puglia“the night of the panzerotto”, the tasty summit branded SEC Mediterraneanthe Bari-based public relations agency recently merged into Sec Newgate Italy.

A true parody of the G7 held in the Misia Arte gallery in Bariwhich saw local journalists, clients and partners of the agency compete in a quiz on the most famous gaffes of the greats of the Earth in international summits from the 60s to today. Also publicly praised by the Prime Minister Giorgia Melonithe star of the evening was one of the most celebrated delicacies of Bari cuisine, the panzerotto: seven flavors proposed to re-propose typical gastronomic specialties of Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

During the event, 35 years of Sec Newgate Italia were celebratedthe first national company in the public relations sector, and creator of the international SEC Newgate group, now 20th in the world with around 1,400 professionals located in 30 countries on five continents.

“Our group – declared the CEO of SEC Newgate, Fiorenzo Tagliabue present at the evening – today provides consultancy to over 1,500 companies around the world to help them build, increase and protect their reputation and business. We do this through a transparent and effective representation of their identity and vision, constant and creative dialogue with all stakeholders, timeliness in managing crises and opportunities”.

“With the integration of the Apulian agency into SEC Newgate Italiacreated in 2001 with Gianluigi Conese – underlined Tagliabue – even more than before, the Group can make our know-how and our relationships available to Apulian companies in Italy and around the world”.

Speaking of reputation, it is labeled SEC Newgate ‘TRUE’, the innovative platform based onArtificial intelligence developed with the University of Pavia which allows you to track and measure corporate reputation in the medium and long term.

“It is a tool that could be of great use to many Apulian businesses – added the director of SEC Mediterranea, Gianluigi Conese – through the semantic analysis of the contents collected from all public sources such as press, radio, TV, web and social media we are able to analyze judgments, behaviors and emotions, evaluating the company reputation dynamically with ad hoc reports and indexes”.

([email protected])