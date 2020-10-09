Twe all have lived as children. When our desires were not satisfied, frustration took the form of a tantrum that ruined the peace of the elderly. That pain for what we could not achieve, and that adults labeled a whim, has very deep roots in the human being. In fact, frustration is present in all stages of life, and our success as people will depend on our management of this very human feeling. A Zen master summarized this question in a simple formula: happiness is the reality in which we live less than we want or hope to achieve. If we have only fulfilled 50% of the aspirations, our level of happiness will not exceed the fair approval, since there is half an existence that only exists in the territory of longing. And when what you want outweighs what you have, then what Carl Gustav Jung said happens: “Life not lived is a disease from which you can die.”

In the society of competitiveness and instant satisfaction – within the reach of a click – frustration will necessarily accompany us everywhere, since although we can satisfy one desire, behind it the next one crouches. That under normal conditions. However, in what way do we experience frustration in today’s world, which is a crusher of plans?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have gone from unbridled consumerism to a culture of cancellation. As schools were closed, we had to suspend trips, shows were banned … Are we living, more than ever, mired in frustration? To find out if this applies to you, let’s look at some common symptoms of the endemically frustrated person:

Sustained state of melancholy and discouragement.

Increased irritability, body tension and stress. Things that didn’t bother you before, now make you jump.

Negative circular thoughts that rob you of energy and can even make it difficult to sleep.

Increase in alcohol consumption and self-medication. Desire for escapism or anesthesia.

If we recognize ourselves in two or more of these characteristics, frustration has taken over an important part of our life. Let’s see some practical keys to better cope with it and move towards the illusion, which is on the other side of the spectrum:

Cultivate patience. An obvious measure, but certainly effective. Both as children and in adulthood, frustration arises from not getting what we want now. If you couldn’t get the toy behind the window right away, knowing that it could be yours on your birthday didn’t ease the pain. In times of crisis, if we no longer know when the situation that makes us suffer will end, we despair. Against that immediacy, only a long look will allow us to relax. Although we do not know when we will have the desired circumstances, understanding that there is light at the end of the tunnel will facilitate the journey . Examine the earnings. Just as energy is neither created nor destroyed, but only transformed, the same thing happens with losses, which usually come with gains. The inveterate traveler who has not been able to go to their dream destinations now has savings that they would not otherwise have and that can invest in other things, even in a great future trip. The faithful employee who sees his workplace disappear is forced to contemplate possibilities — one of them self-employment — that he has never appreciated before, and perhaps in one of them he will find his true fate. To overcome frustration, therefore, you have to turn the question around and ask yourself: what do I gain from this loss. Assume the impermanence of everything. Nothing we get is forever. Even if we could fulfill all the wishes, the satisfaction would be temporary. The shiny new car gets scratched and finally breaks down. If nothing remains and everything changes, then frustration loses its meaning.

The painter Eugène Delacroix is ​​attributed the maxim: “Wish the best, suspect the worst and take what comes”. If we follow this slogan, and instead of being tied to expectations, we take things as they come, we will flow much better with the chaotic torrent of events that we call life. —Eps

Francesc Miralles is a writer and journalist specialized in psychology.