“In the Netherlands, Boudewijn was single-handedly the Beatles, Dylan and Neil Young at the same time,” says biographer Peter Voskuil in the Boudewijn de Groot Oeuvre Book. In it, Voskuil walks with the 79-year-old pop singer through all the songs he has made in his sixty-year career. His hits from the sixties and seventies are included: ‘Het Land van Maas en Waal’, ‘Jimmy’, ‘Verdronken Vlinder’. But his hundreds of lesser-known songs also receive attention and love from Voskuil.

The book is similar in design The Lyrics by Paul McCartney, in which he also walks through his oeuvre song by song. But that book is not chronological and far from complete. De Groot’s oeuvre book is actually overcomplete. In that sense, it is more like the richly illustrated coffee table books that the duo Guesdon and Margotin make about the oeuvres of the Beatles, Stones, Dylan, etc.

Sometimes De Groot has completely forgotten a song, more often he remembers what he didn’t like about it. Looking back, he criticizes “frumpy whining lyrics”, “good and posh” singing, and flat arrangements. Or he condemns his young self as too straight in the hippie doctrine: “We have to be kind to each other and that kind of tyranny.” De Groot’s honest, critical attitude about himself and his oeuvre gives the book some spice.

Cheap Spanish guitar

De Groot started out as an introverted beatnik with a guitar who wanted to sing literary chansons. Plinking on his cheap Spanish guitar, with neat Heemsteed diction, he delivered classically designed, student-like lyrics by his best friend Lennaert Nijgh. As far as he was concerned, it could remain that way. ‘Elegie Prénatale’ was controversial because of the lyrics about an unwanted pregnancy. But otherwise it was “neat, neat and careful,” he now judges: “I really wanted to be artistic, just like Lennaert. I made chansons for gourmets and when it didn’t sell I had the air of the misunderstood artist.”

But his manager decided differently. Small and fine the chimney could not smoke. So De Groot had him record a fast song with a rock band: ‘A girl of 16’ (1965), a cover about a rich girl who becomes addicted to a restless vagabond. Purist De Groot initially thought it was an artistic betrayal, but once in the studio he turned out to enjoy working with a band. And it sounded so much more mature. De Groot scored his first hit, followed by the protest song ‘Good night, mister president’ and the surreal sing-along ‘Het Land van Maas en Waal’ (1967). That’s how he became the Dutch Dylan.

In one go he became the Dutch Beatles. His third LP, Picnic (1968), was his answer to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the psychedelic classic by the British pop group. The hippie experiment pushed De Groot even further into the obscure Night and Breakfast (1969). “This record is best heard with the lights off, maybe a few candles on, headphones on and a good joint,” he advised. But listeners decided it was best not to hear the record at all, after which De Groot bitterly disappeared from the scene for a few years.

Searching mind

In the 1970s he returned as “Dutch Neil Young” with the LP How strong is the lonely cyclist. The comparisons with Dylan, the Beatles and Neil Young only say something about their influence on De Groot. His work does not resemble their work and does not reach that standard. De Groot has a very unique European style, which has had a great influence on all Dutch-language pop music that came after him.

Like many other pop artists, De Groot made his most important work in the first ten years of his career. You’ll be done with that after 158 pages. The fact that the rest of the book is interesting is because De Groot was such a searching spirit, who kept taking strange turns. For example, through a misunderstanding he once found himself as a DJ on the German night radio, even though he did not exactly speak German fluently and had no records with him to play. Or he met the party singer Nico Haak at producer Peter Koelewijn’s Friday afternoon drinks, with whom he promptly recorded a carnival hit (‘Tante Julia’). He also did not shy away from an album with a Limburg fanfare.

Socially awkward

De Groot regularly walked away dissatisfied with his career and his music relationships. That started in 1969, after the debacle of Night and Breakfast. He sat in a farmhouse in Dwingeloo with a group of musicians, grew his beard and from then on only wanted to sing in English. But no one wanted to hear his English songs, he couldn’t get along with the musicians and his wisdom teeth were bothering him, so he returned to the Dutch song.

This pattern repeated itself a few times in his life. The socially awkward De Groot preferred to work with familiar faces, in addition to song poet Lennaert Nijgh, this included arranger Bert Paige, guitarist Hans Hollestelle and later the men of Doe Maar. But after a while he got tired of it, felt misunderstood, left everything behind and left for Drenthe, for Hollywood, or he became a producer or translator of detective novels. Only to return again a few years later. There are big holes in his career. À la Heintje Davids, he has held a farewell tour three times.

Strange Boarders

In the winter of his life, De Groot formed a trio with Henny Vrienten (Doe Maar) and George Kooymans (Golden Earring) that called themselves Strange Kostgangers. This resulted in memorable songs, such as ‘The more I get closer’ – about De Groot’s mother, whom he lost in a Japanese concentration camp when he was a baby. The friends’ project ended prematurely because two of the three men became seriously ill. Vrienten died last year, Kooymans has the muscular disease ALS. He may no longer want to perform, but Boudewijn de Groot will hopefully not be saying goodbye for a long time with this retrospective work.