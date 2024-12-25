Christmas is peak review season. Those holiday days, between binge and binge, seem ideal to watch the best episodes of our favorite series again. Especially if they relate to the Christmas. Thanks to streaming, few emblematic titles are not available in Spain. And, removing some, like The Wire, game of throneSW Breaking Badmost of them have some chapter that takes place at Christmas.

So that you don’t run out of a classic to review, we recommend The 12 Most Revered Christmas Episodes on Television. One for each day from December 25 to January 5.

‘The Strike’, from ‘Seinfeld’

If in your circle there is any devotee of Seinfeldyou will know that, during these days, he will not celebrate Christmas, but Festivus. The sitcom created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David gave us a multitude of cultural references, and the Festivus It is one of the best known: it even has an article on Wikipedia.

We owe it to George Costanza’s father (although the actor who played him was, in reality, Ben Stiller’s father), a man who perfectly explains why his son turned out the way he did. In this chapter, the tenth of the ninth season, Frank Costanza manages to recover the Festivus thanks to the support of his most recent proselyte: Kramer. If you want to celebrate with them, don’t forget to bring the required aluminum pole.

Seinfeld is available on Netflix.

‘Seinfeld’ Cinemania

‘Christmas Party’, from ‘The Office’

Every follower of The Office (that is, every human being) has a favorite section of the series. It is even possible that the chapters without Michael have some defenders. However, what counts in the millions is the segment in which Jim and Pam are deeply in love without either of them knowing it. Christmas party, the tenth episode of the second seasonemphasizes that Cupid had already done his job when Michael proposes an invisible friend.

And, as usual, he himself is in charge of screwing it up by far exceeding the amount of money agreed for the gifts, in order to buy his admired Ryan a very expensive iPad. However, one of the most memorable parts of this episode involves Jim, who gives Pam a teapot with a photograph from when he was young and a letter through which he finally decides to declare his love.

The Office It is available on Netflix, Prime Video, SkyShowtime and Movistar Plus+.

‘The Office’ Cinemania

‘The One with the Christmas Armadillo’, from ‘Friends’

An unoriginal television proposal for Christmas involves recommending that you watch again the tenth episode of the seventh season of Friends. In a series in which the holidays are so important, Christmas could not be missing. And, perhaps, The one with the Christmas armadillo be the first dish on the menu. Furthermore, this chapter allows us to travel to different holidays: Hanukkah.

Ross’s son understands that Santa Claus will not come to visit him because, his father tells him, not everything is about receiving and giving gifts. However, this valuable teaching sends him on a pilgrimage in search of the right outfit to surprise his son. And, by now, Santa Claus’s have been sold out.

Friends It is available on Max and Movistar Plus+.

‘Friends’ Archive

‘The Bath Gift Hypothesis’, from ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Sheldon and his friends, although they are pure scientists, celebrate Christmas. Sheldon Cooper, as his prequel tells us, grew up in a religious home, but he has never been enthusiastic about these holidays. For this reason, every December 25, he prefers to celebrate the birth of a man who changed the course of history and whose existence is verified: Isaac Newton.

However, in this episode, Sheldon tries to defeat his friends on their turf and sets out to give Penny a unique gift. What he’s not prepared for is to discover that, no matter what he does, Penny has already won.

The Big Bang Theory It is available on Max and Movistar Plus+.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cinemania

‘A Christmas Carol’, from ‘Doctor Who’

Two Christmas classics, melted together: the specials Doctor Who and the highly adapted work of Charles Dickens. In 2010, what is perhaps the Christmas special of Doctor Who preferred by the audience. In it, Michael Gambon appears, who plays the owner of a planet in whose atmosphere Amy and Rory have become trapped.

However, this man is a true Scrooge and is not seduced by Rory’s requests for help, in the middle of their honeymoon. So the doctor chooses to convince his Scrooge the way Dickens convinced his: with a Christmas story.

Doctor Who is available on Prime Video.

‘Doctor Who’ Cinemania

‘Christmas Special’, from ‘Downton Abbey’

The British know how to celebrate a good Christmas. At least, that’s what their series have shown us, so fond of the festive special. Downton Abbeyfrom which another film is expected to close the doors of the mansion forever, could not be missing from this list. Christmas is very present in the series, although it may be the ninth episode of the second season the most favorable for these days.

At Downton, the 1920s are approaching and every corner of the big house is dressed for the occasion. If only to enjoy the pomp with which the nobles celebrate this festival, the episode would be worth it. However, in this special there is much more: marriage requests, trials, deaths and even the kidnapping of a dog.

Downton Abbey It is available on Netflix, Prime Video and, for free, on RTVE Play.

‘Downton Abbey’ Cinemania

‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year’, from ‘Six Feet Under’

Slowly, we stop laughing. What started with Festivus has led us to Two meters undergrounda series that begins on Christmas Day. However, the eighth episode of the second seasonwhich takes place just one year after the start of Two meters undergroundis the Christmas episode par excellence. In it, the Fishers remember the last time they saw their father, who died in a car accident while on his way to the airport to pick up Nate.

This mournful anniversary is intertwined with the funeral of an old biker who, like Nathaniel Fisher, dies on the road. Instead, he does it on his motorcycle and dressed as Santa Claus. Until then, his motto had been “live each day as if it were your last, because, at some point, you will be right.” And Nate, who attends the funeral and lives tormented after a diagnosis according to which he can die at any moment, begins to believe that the biker was the wisest man in the world.

Two meters underground It is available on Netflix, Max and Movistar Plus+.

‘Two meters under’ Cinemania

‘The Constant’, from ‘Lost’

Is The constant a Christmas episode? Well, a decorated fir tree appears and its most memorable scene happens on Christmas Eve. Is this enough? Possibly not. But we talk about The constant, the fifth episode of the fourth season of Lostone of the pillars on which small screen culture is supported. In just forty minutes, The Constant solves a plot that would have taken any other director hours to dispatch.

As usual in the best episodes of Lost, The constant It follows Desmond, who after leaving the island suffers a shock that causes him to oscillate in time. His time in the Scottish army is mixed with his arrival on the ship that, in principle, is to take him home. His disorientation puts his life at risk, since he lacks a present to which he can anchor himself. The only solution is to find a common point between both times. A constant.

Lost is available on Netflix and Disney+.

‘Lost’ Cinemania

‘Christmas is only once a year’, from ‘Mad Men’

Don Draper is not the right man for a party. However, in Mad Mencelebrations are opportunities to do business and the company that Draper and his people have just founded needs stability. Thus, when they discover that the tyrannical boss of Lucky Strike is dropping by their office, they lower their arms and begin to decorate the tables with tinsel.

In this episode, the second of the fourth seasonSterling shows that his job is not as easy as it seems, something he had been defending since the first chapter. And, furthermore, it introduces us to a character who, in the long run, will be essential in the series: a Canadian secretary named Megan.

Mad Men is available on Netflix.

‘Mad Men’ Cinemania

‘White Christmas’, from ‘Black Mirror’

We don’t leave Jon Hamm, who stars in this episode of Black Mirrorsurely one of the most emblematic of the series. Three stories intertwine in this christmas specialwhich begins with the arrival of Matt and Joe to a desolate place where they intend to spend the holidays. Surrounded by snow and with a Christmas carol in the background, Matt and Joe decide to face what they have been avoiding for five years: the reason why they are, at that specific moment, in that place.

Black Mirror is available on Netflix.

‘Black Mirror’. Netflix

‘I’ll try to be your matchmaker’, from ‘The Newsroom’

Aaron Sorkin’s legacy is filled with phrases on which a religion could be founded. In the fourth episode of the first season of The Newsrooma magnificent is hidden. As the ACN newsroom waits for the Times Square ball to usher in the new year, brilliant economist Sloan asks Will McAvoy if he’s ever enjoyed New Year’s Eve. Will tells her no and she says that no one has ever had a good time on December 31st.

Will does not, precisely, break the curse that day, since, by kissing a well-known journalist of the heart, his idealism is tested: Can he, no matter how much he wants to spend that night with someone, consider a “journalist”? person who is dedicated to reporting on the romances of singers and actors?

The Newsroom It is available on Max and Movistar Plus+.

‘The Newsroom’ Cinemania

‘To save us all from the power of Satan’, from ‘The Sopranos’

We end with the series with which it all began. The Sopranos They are history of television and 21st century culture. Yeah The godfather 2 ended with a Christmas celebration, this season reaches its peak on December 25. Although the most remembered episode is the following one, Pine Barrens, the tenth episode of the third season It takes place at Christmas.

As is customary in Satriale, a member of the family (and not exactly the blood family) must dress up as Santa Claus. The problem is that the trusted Santa Claus, Pussy, will not be available that year: Tony, Paulie and Silvio have murdered him and thrown his body into the sea after discovering that he was a snitch. The appearance of the suit that Pussy wore every Christmas Eve darkens the holidays and Tony, riddled with remorse, must find a replacement for his friend.

The Sopranos It is available in Max.

‘The Sopranos’ Cinemania

