“We just finished a meeting with the Head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires“. Alberto Fernández could no longer hide his anger with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and in public, when opening the press conference after the meeting at Quinta de Olivos, made clear the distance that separates him from who, last July, he came to designate as his “friend”. To clear up any speculation and subtle interpretation, he spared no adjectives to whitewash the terrible moment that crosses the link between the two: mistrust is mutual and in both environments they see little margin for recovery, but still the idea is still not to escalate in a confrontation “that is of no use to anyone” and to try to “save” the institutional dialogue.

If in September Larreta had already distanced himself after the removal of the coparticipation for the City that the President made without prior notice, the Government assures that it was in recent weeks when Alberto F.’s view of the Buenos Aires head of government changed.

The President responded to Larreta and accused him of having told “a lie.” (Photo: Luciano Thieberger)

One of Larreta’s movements that most upset the President It was given on April 6, after the telephone conversation they had on Saturday of Holy Week in which they drew up the roadmap to assess the health situation. In that communication, they reproach the Government, they had agreed to publicly conceal the differences and avoid the media fire, at least until the ads. The version of a second call from Fernández even circulated on Sunday, specifically to address this issue, although it was denied by both sides.

But 72 hours later, while at Casa Rosada his Chief of Staff, Felipe Miguel, and his Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, met with their peers from the Nation, Santiago Cafiero and Carla Vizzotti, to review the variables of the advance of the coronavirus, the The mayor of Buenos Aires was part of a photo in which the national board of Together for Change anticipated the possible imposition of restrictions and harshly questioned the Government who was crushed with the “failure of the health strategy”.

“They talk about working together, but They go to Palermo and change the pilcha of governors for the war helmet of the falcons“muttered an official of extreme confidence of the President who said” he could not believe “the double game that, he pointed out, involved sending Miguel to the meeting and, at the same time, lending himself to the confrontation of the rest of the opposition force. The allusion He also contemplated the radicals Gerardo Morales (Jujuy), Gustavo Valdés (Corrientes) and Rodolfo Suárez (Mendoza), present that day.

“We fix something in private, we get out of there, they forget what we agreed on and on top of that they sell it changed to friendly media so that they hit us,” they question today in the Government.

The pulls continued and the disgust was on the rise during the arduous negotiation that led, last week, to the limit of social gatherings and late nights. Kicillof wanted to cut at 22, Larreta proposed to close premises from 0 and, finally, the head of state resolved on average the 23. The issue was that, in practice, according to Rosada’s vision, the City never enforced that schedule with the local police and the mayor allowed until midnight, as he intended.

“I conveyed my disappointment to him that I was negotiating at one table with him and at another table he was signing something totally different.“, Fernández said this Friday, when he whitewashed an unease that goes beyond the press conference that Larreta gave on Thursday, in which he reproached him for his unconsulted decision to suspend presences classes and assured that” a way of working was broken. ”

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, very tough on Thursday against Alberto Fernández. (Photo Maxi Failla)

In any case, that appearance further obfuscated the head of state: “I think it was very unfair, it was very ungrateful, it was wrong“, he questioned this Friday.

The first hours after Larreta’s words, the President grumbled in private before his collaborators and even initially transmitted his refusal to access the meeting that the mayor publicly requested; And he only did so when the Buenos Aires deputy head of government, Diego Santilli, contacted the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; to make the formal request.

“I think yesterday Axel (by Kicillof) He explained better than I the disappointment that he felt and that I also felt. And I don’t need to renew it, “he just said.

The “very good talk” that the head of state said he had with Larreta will not be the last. In the Government and in the City ensure the need to maintain “institutional dialogue“Between both administrations, especially in the face of the worsening of coronavirus infections and to mitigate the impact of the second wave. Buenos Aires sources even point out that Larreta’s tone” was not of war “and that he avoided linking to the unconsulted decisions Fernández at the request of Cristina Kirchner.

But, beyond the fact that Justice must now rule on the closure of schools, Larreta played a token when he revealed that “the President promised that this measure will last only 15 days“and that once the DNU expires on April 30, face-to-face classes will return, something that Fernández was careful not to publicly assure.

In the Government they attributed that dart to a return of courtesies for the reference that Fernández made when he realized that he saw a Larreta “very excited speaking to his audience”, by the hard wing of Juntos por el Cambio, referenced in Patricia Bullrich. “What I would like is to have an opposition where I can speak with the one who governs the opposition and rest assured that this is the opposition that is taken, that it be respected, “said Fernández.” You cannot complain to Horacio for not controlling the opposition, “they retorted in Together for Change. And they remember that it was a strategy that he tried without Mauricio Macri was successful when, as president, he proposed to promote a dialogic Peronism to block Cristina.

