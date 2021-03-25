F.According to FAZ information, this Friday could be classified as a so-called high incidence area by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The decision still has to be approved by the federal government. A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, at the request of the FAZ, that the voting process is still going on, and that one does not want to anticipate it

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for the “educational worlds”. Julian Staib Political correspondent for Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, based in Wiesbaden.

France is experiencing a third wave, according to Prime Minister Jean Castex, in which 75 percent of new infections are due to mutants. In the capital region, northern France and the Cote d’Azur, a lockdown has been imposed with the closure of most shops. There is a nightly curfew between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. across the country. Health Minister Olivier Véran wanted to speak in a press conference on the infection process on Thursday evening after the latest figures were not published due to an IT glitch.

For a week now, the incidence value in France has been significantly higher than in Germany at 312. From Mainz it was said on Thursday that the RKI was planning to declare France a high incidence area on Friday. This, it said, will not have any impact on the classification of the Moselle department as a virus variant area. The latter has made border traffic considerably more difficult for weeks, cross-border commuters from France have to be tested twice a week and are only allowed to enter with a negative test.

The classification as a high incidence area means that when entering or returning to Germany from France, a negative test result that is not older than 48 hours must generally be presented. For commuters from Alsace and other parts of Lorraine, this would mean that they would have to be tested several times a week. The Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly is working to find uniform regulations for working people and other cross-border commuters such as schoolchildren and students in the border region. Otherwise there is a risk of worse chaos than when the border was closed in spring 2020.