Six out of ten Mexicans do not feel safe where they live. These are the results of the latest National Survey of Urban Public Security of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), a barometer of the perception of insecurity in 90 cities and municipalities in Mexico for the first quarter of the year. The percentage soars above 90% in Fresnillo (96%) and Zacatecas (94.3%), two of the main hot spots of violence in the country. Naucalpan (88%), in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, the northern Ciudad Obregón (86.4%) and Uruapan (86.2%) in the State of Michoacán complete the five seats in the worst evaluated demarcations by its own inhabitants. Large urban agglomerations such as Guadalajara, Ecatepec and Cancún also have percentages above 80%.

The map of insecurity and fear of crime reflects the feeling of vulnerability of the population in several border areas such as Tijuana (71%), Mexicali (69.6%), Ciudad Juárez (72%) and Reynosa ( 72.7%), with the exception of Piedras Negras, one of only three cities in the country where the percentages do not exceed 20%, according to Inegi estimates. At the other end of the country, Tapachula shows 82.1% of inhabitants who believe that it is not a safe city. The survey also reveals the toll left by the violence that has plagued the region in recent years: 85.3% of the citizens of Irapuato feel unsafe, while in León the figure is close to 80% and in San Luis Potosí, more than 77%. In the urban areas of the State of Zacatecas, this feeling of vulnerability is practically generalized.

Check the national results by hovering over the map.

The survey also highlights several of the so-called “usual suspects”, the States that tend to be perceived as more violent or with a greater presence of organized crime. In Michoacán, Colima, Guerrero and Jalisco it is painted red in the main urban areas. But there are also surprises. The images of fires, robberies, drug blockades and shootings during the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán last January do not seem to have had an impact on those surveyed in Culiacán, where even so 51.3% of the population feels insecure. In other cities of Sinaloa, a stronghold of the homonymous cartel, the numbers are also below the national average, such as Mazatlán (39.7%) and Los Mochis (just under 25%). In Tamaulipas, for example, Tampico has an even lower percentage, a 24.1% perception of insecurity, while in Ciudad Victoria and on the border Nuevo Laredo that number doubles.

In the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, the perception of insecurity is concentrated in the northern and eastern areas. Tláhuac, Iztapalapa and Iztacalco are perceived as the most dangerous municipalities, where seven out of 10 inhabitants feel vulnerable. The case of the capital seems to be crossed by a socioeconomic component: the inhabitants of traditionally wealthier areas such as Miguel Hidalgo, Cuajimalpa and Benito Juárez feel more secure than those of popular areas, from Xochimilco to Gustavo A. Madero. Only San Pedro Garza García (18.3%), considered the richest municipality in Latin America, has a lower perception of insecurity than Benito Juárez (19.4%). In contrast, in metropolitan municipalities such as Naucalpan, Cuatitlán Izcalli, Ecatepec or Chimalhuacán, eight out of ten people consider that it is unsafe where they live.

What is striking about the results of the survey in the metropolitan area of ​​the capital is when the perceptions are compared with the percentage of people who have been victims or witnesses of a crime. Practically a third of Mexicans have seen or suffered crime firsthand, but that percentage skyrockets to 62% in Cuauhtémoc and up to 52% in Benito Juárez. In Tlalnepantla, for example, three out of four inhabitants feel unsafe, but only 11% witnessed or suffered some type of violence. Three months ago, in the last installment of the survey, almost 40% of the citizens of Álvaro Obregón and Azcapotzalco claimed to have been present in some confrontation, but that figure has practically fallen by half.

The gender component

Gender plays a preponderant role in the perception of insecurity. While only 54.8% of men feel insecure, 68.1% of women feel vulnerable. There is no space where women surveyed feel safer than men: not at school, not at work, not in shopping malls, not in their cars, for example.

Almost four out of five women do not feel safe when they go to an ATM on the street, the most dangerous space, according to those surveyed. Seven out of ten also do not feel safe when they take public transport and around six out of ten, when they are in the bank or when they are on the streets they usually use.

Optimists and Pessimists

One in three Mexicans surveyed considers that the crime and insecurity situation will continue “just as bad” and has no hope that anything will change in the next 12 months. 22% even believe that things will get worse in the course of the next year. On the other hand, 24% are optimistic and believe that the situation will improve. Almost 18% answered that the situation will continue “just as well”, according to the statement published this Monday by the Inegi.

Despite the fact that the majority of the country’s inhabitants are “pessimistic” (around 56.8%), it is the lowest percentage of negative opinions in four years, since the first quarter of 2019 (55%), at the start of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. In the last decade, the citizens of Mexico felt more hopeless in the last quarter of 2017, during the Administration of Enrique Peña Nieto, when more than 73% considered that things were going to continue badly or get worse.

The survey also collects the trust that Mexicans have in security agencies. Despite the controversy over the militarization of Public Security tasks, the study confirms that the majority of citizens trust civilian corporations more than military when it comes to fighting crime. The Navy is the best evaluated, with more than 85% favorable opinions, followed by the Army, with 82%. The approval of the National Guard, the main bet of López Obrador’s security strategy, is lower, at 73.6%. The state and municipal police are much lower, with 53.2% and 45.6%.

Regarding government performance, the president is the best evaluated, with an average of 6.6 approval points out of 10 possible. Governors have an average of 5.5 points in the country, an assessment similar to that of municipal presidents and mayors, 5.3 units. The problems that most bother the inhabitants of the main cities of Mexico tend to also be addressed by the municipal order, such as potholes (76.7%), lack of water (56.6%) and public lighting ( 55.5%), which are more worrying than crime (just over 50%), according to the Inegi. The next edition of the survey is scheduled to be presented next July.

