With “everything included”, from coronavirus tests to free accommodation for those who are infected, the tourist industry in Mexico it makes efforts to adapt to the new times and recover the millions of visitors lost by the pandemic.

These benefits convinced Natalia Garzón, a 38-year-old Colombian living in the United States, to spend a weekend at a resort in the Caribbean Cancun that also reduced the rate 40%.

“You can get the virus here and there. If they don’t let us get (on the plane) back, then here we stay,” he jokes as he walks along Chacmool beach, half empty on a sunny morning.

Garzón must present a negative test to return to the United States, as many countries require of international travelers.

By 2021, Mexico expects 30.4 million foreign tourists. Photo: EFE / Alonso Cupul

If I got sick you can quarantine at the hotel paying a fraction of the price or even free, a modality that has been implemented by hundreds of accommodations in the state of Quintana Roo, where Cancun is located.

The hotel also takes care of rapid antigen testing.

“The crisis last year cost us 20 million tourists (-45% compared to 2019) and 13,000 million dollars (-54.1%),” says Miguel Torruco, Minister of Tourism.

With some 175,000 deaths, Mexico is the third most mourning country in absolute numbers due to the coronavirus.

But it is also one of the few destinations that It did not close borders or require negative tests, jumping from seventh to third place of most visited countries in the anomalous 2020.

However, Canada – the second largest emitter of tourists to Mexico after the United States – suspended its flights to the Mexican Caribbean in January and until the end of April, a blow that would cost 791,000 tourists and 782 million dollars, said Torruco.

Before the epidemic, tourism contributed 8.7% to Mexican GDP.

To stimuli More than 50% of the 1,129 hotels in the Riviera Maya have already joined, according to official figures.

“It costs less than advertising” and allows “to make the business viable,” says José Manuel López, president of Concanaco-Servytur, a services union that includes tourism.

Many hotels bear the cost of rapid antigen testing. Photo: REUTERS / Jorge Delgado / File Photo

Tests in hotels

Guests are tested in a lounge at the Omni Cancun hotel. They can choose between the PCR, for $ 100, or the fast one, courtesy of the house.

They are greeted by a doctor wearing a gown, cap, mask, mask and gloves, an unusual sight for a place of recreation. “It is negative,” he has told everyone so far after the swab.

Some 13,000 daily tests are carried out in different establishments in Cancun, says the local government.

If someone tests positive, they are taken to one of five rooms designated for quarantine – up to 14 days and 5% of the price – avoiding common areas.

Employees in protective suits leave three meals a day, sheets and implements at the door, but the guest must clean the room. This protocol has not been needed so far, administrators say.

Still oblivious to this situation, visitors relax in the pools. To the rhythm of salsa, some sunbathe, some go down to the beach and others drink at the bar.

In small groups and separated from each other, they only wear masks in closed places.

Javier Pat, bartender in the beach area, only afraid of “hunger”. “If the tourist stops coming, we don’t work, that’s why we make them enjoy their stay, recommend us and encourage them to come more,” adds Pat, who wears a mask.

If the contagion persists after the 14-day free stay, the Palace Resorts hotels in Mexico and Jamaica offer discounted rates. To do this they set up a “covid area”, says their website.

Government and businessmen are also evaluating including the cost of PCR in the packages.

Test taking facilities are already operating in the main airports – Mexico City and Cancun – and will be extended to eight terminals that receive 96% of foreigners, Torruco reported.

In addition, they prepare health certifications and homologate protocols with hoteliers in the United States, origin of 56% of visitors.

By 2021, Mexico expects 30.4 million foreign tourists and revenues of $ 14.4 billion, relying on the progress of vaccination.

“These are people who are going to be immunized, who are going to have the opportunity to travel,” López predicts.

AFP