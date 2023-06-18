According to reports from the transalpine media, the parties would have found an agreement and the announcement could arrive in the next few days

After the separation from Galtier, the arrival of Nagelsmann vanished, the PSG, according to reports from the French media, would have turned on Luis Enrique as the new coach. The 53-year-old Spaniard, former selector of La Roja, would by now be in detail with the Parisian management. The official announcement could come during the next week.

Already in 2018 the name of Luis Enrique had been mentioned for the transalpine bench after Emery. Among the names of the candidates circulated in recent days, there was also that of Thiago Motta, coach of Bologna.

The Spanish coach was in charge of Roma in the 2011-12 season, before moving to Celta Vigo and then to Barcelona with whom he won two Liga titles and the 2015 Champions League. See also Lionel Messi: praise for his goals and his records in the Champions League

June 18, 2023 (change June 18, 2023 | 14:51)

