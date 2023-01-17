Lewis Hamilton enters the 2023 season, the one in which he will at least hunt for a return to winning a GP – after an abstinence that lasted for the entire last championship – when his contract expires. This is already news, although Toto Wolff has taken pains on several occasions to explain how the negotiation for the renewal of the contract between the seven-time world champion and Mercedes represents, in his opinion, a simple formality. In reality, negotiations of this level are extremely complex by their nature, despite the fact that the will of the two parties involved is extremely clear: Mercedes wants to continue for a couple more seasons with their champion and even Hamilton has no interest in hanging up his helmet to the nail. In fact, the Englishman appears determined to stay on track at least until season 2025when he is already 40 years old.

The rumors that filter from France and that have been reported by the site 20 Minutes appear particularly intriguing and tell of a negotiation that would guarantee Hamilton well 70 million euros of annual salary for another two seasons. It would be a ‘net’ agreement, without the presence of any bonus linked, for example, to the conquest of the eighth world title. Currently, Hamilton’s contract fluctuates around 45 million euros, to which, however, a bonus of 25 million would be added in the event of winning the championship.

The salary would mostly be paid by Ineos, the company of Jim Ratcliffe, sponsor of the team, which participates for 33% of the current contract of Lewis Hamilton. The English billionaire would undertake to pay 90% of the amount, while Hamilton would be involved in the conglomerate intended to participate in the takeover of Manchester United. Included in the amount collected by Hamilton would also be the funds that the champion from Stevenage allocates annually to his charitable foundation, Mission 44. It would be about 15 million euros a year.

But that wouldn’t be all. In fact, Hamilton would also be discussing with the Daimler group one ten-year partnership which would see him assume – having abandoned the role of pilot – that of ambassador of the group. For this task Hamilton would ask about 25 million euros per year. This would be 250 million euros until 2035. The total would lead Hamilton to collect, between now and the next 12 years, approximately 400 million euros salary only.