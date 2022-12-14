In the presentations of the new Ferrari team principal and general manager, Frederic Vasseur, it has been underlined from many quarters that the transalpine is a fervent supporter of hierarchies among the team riders. Results 2022 in hand and considering previous knowledge with Charles Leclerc, it is natural to think of the Monegasque as a future reference figure for the Italian stable. An approach that would go against the trend of what Mattia Binotto claimed in his experience at the top of the Cavallino, when he guaranteed equal conditions for Vettel and Sainz in coexistence with the Monte Carlo driver. This scenario, as expected, prompted the Spanish press to urge Sainz: “He needs to start thinking more about himselfif it doesn’t want to dissolve like a sugar cube in Ferrari”he stressed Brandadding: “With Binotto’s farewell, the time for adaptation has ended. It will be a sort of tightrope walker without a safety net, and mental preparation will therefore be essential. He is called upon to reverse the situation from the first test session and especially in the first qualifying sessions of the year. Carlos will have to be less good, thinking of himself, otherwise he will be forced to take on the role of co-driver”.

The French de The Team instead they placed the emphasis on the “strong personalities” of the two pilots Leclerc and Sainz, but also on the good offices that Vasseur would have with people close to the Madrid player: “We can imagine that the ‘Sainz clan’, especially the influential father, are not so happy with the Frenchman’s arrival in Maranello”observed the journalist Frederic Ferret, continuing with a reassurance: “But relations between the Spanish ‘clan’ and Vasseur are excellent. The first contacts were born in 2016 at the time of Renault, when the management of the French team preferred the paying driver Palmer, with Sainz who replaced him a year later, after leaving the Red Bull program “.